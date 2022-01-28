How to enable PIS in the Digital Work Card? Salary bonus starts to be paid in February

According to the official calendar, the salary bonus PIS/Pasep for the 2020 base year will begin to be paid from the 8th of February.

With this, workers can now check if they can receive the benefit. One of the ways to carry out the consultation is through the Digital Work Card application. But, when entering the app, many employees are faced with the message of “NOT ENABLED”.

How to enable PIS in the Digital Work Card?

The user does not have the option to enable PIS/Pasep in the Workbook. However, it is possible to understand what might have occurred for the not enabled message to appear.

Who can receive PIS/Pasep?

At first, it is necessary to understand that the PIS/Pasep is intended for those who have worked with a formal contract for at least five years in private or public companies, respectively. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years

Work with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Work, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government.

If you meet the requirements to receive the salary bonus, you need to know if the company correctly informed the government and within the established deadline, which, in this case, ended on August 30, 2021.

How to know if the company deposited the data?



To find out if the company deposited the data, consult the RAIS website. In the PIS/Pasep field, the worker enters the NIS number to verify their PIS status.

After filling in the data, the site will show the salary bonus situation. To receive PIS, the “situation” must be in “delivered” status and the “Delivery Date” must have been made by August 30, 2021.

If everything is in order, remember that the Federal Government has set the deadline from October 2021 to January 2022 to update the entire system.

Therefore, it is recommended to wait for the month of January to end to verify that, in fact, you are not qualified to receive the salary bonus.

PIS salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

