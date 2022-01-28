how to enjoy the benefits of losing weight ~

The column Lar Doce Lar do TecnoNotícias, this Wednesday, January 26, will answer some common questions about the Low Carb Diet. However, see what it is and how it works and find out how to enjoy the benefits of this diet and lose a few pounds.

Read too: How to Remove Dirt From Your Hamster’s Cage or Guinea Pig – Tricks to Keep Everything Clean

What is Low Carb Diet?

First of all, the low carb diet is a diet in which it is necessary to reduce the consumption of foods rich in carbohydrates. However, with the decrease of this nutrient it is necessary to increase the protein intake.

Therefore, this diet is a healthy option as long as it is done with balance and with the help of medical monitoring. So, if you need and want to lose weight this may be an option, as you will consume vegetables with fewer carbohydrates, but rich in fiber.

Above all, with the regular intake of the Low Carb Diet such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables and nuts, the body will benefit from having antioxidant, rich in vitamins and minerals. Therefore, all of this will help lower cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar.

Also confirm: How to remove the messes made by children at home – Tips to make the environment more tidy and organized

Main health benefits

In addition, when we regularly follow the Low Carb Diet, we end up bringing some benefits to our health. Among them is the ability to control hunger, since as we consume more protein, fiber and fat, we will be more satiated.

As well as improving the functioning of the intestine by containing a diet rich in fiber, thus favoring weight loss. This is because there is a decrease in calorie reduction and an increase in fiber consumption.

A low carb diet will also help fight fluid retention, as this diet is rich in water, minerals, potassium and magnesium. In this way, it will increase the production of urine and being eliminated by the body.

How to do this diet

Mainly, never follow a diet without looking for a professional, the nutritionist will be able to analyze the amount needed and make an analysis of your health history. However, to do this diet understand that you should remove simple carbohydrates.

So don’t make the mistake of thinking you can’t eat carbs anymore. In fact you will just eliminate sugars, white wheat flour, sodas and sweets. According to the amount, it is possible to restrict other carbohydrates such as bread, rice, and pasta.

In the daily diet we are normally consuming around 250 grams of carbohydrates, but on the low carb diet try to ingest between 130g to 200g. During this diet, the person will experience some side effects until they get used to eating carbohydrates. Like headache, dizziness, and mood swings.

Read too: Economy With Results; See how to make easy and free fertilizer perfect for all plants

The best HOMEMADE FERTILIZERS to keep your PLANTS BEAUTIFUL and HEALTHY