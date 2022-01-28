How to play Zeri in LOL: guide with runes, builds and counters tips | strategy games

Zeri is the new champion of League of Legends (LOL), MOBA from Riot Games. The Spark of Zaun, which plays the role of the game’s marksman, is able to annoy your lane enemies at the same time that it has a different dynamic in its gameplay. Knowing this, the TechTudo gathered all the skills, possible spells, builds, runes, counters and tips on how to play the champion in the bot lane. Importantly, the following guide was based on patch 12.2.

🎮 How to play Kai’Sa in LOL? Guide with runes, builds and counters tips

2 of 12 Zeri, a sniper character, is the first champion released in 2022 in LOL — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games Zeri, a sniper character, is the first champion released in 2022 in LOL — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games

Whenever Zeri gains a friendly shield, she gains movement speed. When she damages an enemy with an active shield, she removes its effect and transports it to herself.

3 of 12 The skill makes Zeri not so punished in the laning phase — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho The skill makes Zeri not so punished in the laning phase — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

Zeri’s basic attacks are actually skillsshots and whenever she attacks or moves, “Glossy Blast” generates stacks. When fully charged, the weapon’s next attack deals extra damage and slows the target. Remembering that the skill does not pass through troops, it will always hit the first enemy it comes into contact with.

4 of 12 The skill has a dynamic similar to Graves’ basic attacks — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho The skill has a dynamic similar to Graves’ basic attacks — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

When using the W skill, Zeri fires a projectile that damages and slows the first enemy champion it hits. If skill walk through a wall, the range will increase.

5 of 12 The skill has a dynamic similar to Zoe’s Sleepy Bubble (E) — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho The skill has a dynamic similar to Zoe’s Sleepy Bubble (E) — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

The champion dashes a short distance, or leaps a land on contact, and causes her next three “Glow Blast” attacks to pierce through enemies.

6 of 12 A very functional ability to surprise your enemies in lane — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho A very functional skill to surprise your enemies in lane — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

Zeri causes an explosion, and after the effect, she gains movement speed and has her damage increased. During this time, “Glow Blast (Q)” causes three shots to be fired that bounce off targets.

7 of 12 Zeri’s ultimate ability, Lightning Blast, is a great way to deal damage in fights — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho Zeri’s ultimate ability, Lightning Blast, is a great way to deal damage in fights — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

Skill order | Zeri 1 two 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Glittering Gust Q Q Q Q Q Ultrashock Laser W W W W W Accelerated Spark AND AND AND AND AND R Electrifying Impact R R

About the spells, the possible combinations are: “Heal and Flash” or “Exhaustion and Flash”. In runes, the most viable option is “Fatal Rhythm”. What changes are small combinations chosen with her.

This is a rune that pairs very well with Zeri, as its effect interacts with almost all of the champion’s abilities. In the primary tree, “Presence of Spirit”, “Legend: Lineage” and “Blow of Mercy” are used. In secondary, it is valid to use “Taste of Blood” and “Ravenous Hunt”.

8 of 12 Example of runes for Zeri in bot lane — Photo: Playback/Davi Bicalho Example of runes for Zeri in bot lane — Photo: Playback/Davi Bicalho

Today, the items that are part of the champion’s build are: “Trinity Force”, an excellent choice as it has several attributes that combo with Zeri’s abilities.

There’s even “Hurricane of Runaan”, which further increases its AoE damage. The others range between “Titanic Hydra” and “Black Cleaver”. It is good to emphasize that such choices must be made according to the particularities of each confrontation. As for the boot, the best choice is the “Berserker’s Greaves”.

9 of 12 Example of an initial build for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho Initial build example for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

Mythical and essential items

10 of 12 Model of mythical and essential items for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho Model of mythical and essential items for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

Final build example and situational items

11 of 12 Example of final and situational builds for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho Example of final and situational builds for Zeri — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho

How Zeri’s attacks are skillsshotsuse this all the time to your advantage to check that there are no threats in the bushes before entering;

Use the bottom lane middle walls to harass your opponents with Ultra Shock Laser (W);

Be careful when positioning yourself on the route. Always stay on the move to be able to kill the troops as the “Glow Blast” effect does not go through them.

12 of 12 Ziggs, Sivir and Twitch are examples of Zeri counters in bot lane — Photo: Reproduction/Davi Bicalho Ziggs, Sivir and Twitch are examples of Zeri counters in bot lane — Photo: Playback/Davi Bicalho

As Zeri has little range to use his abilities, Ziggs takes advantage of this to annoy the Spark of Zaun because of his ability to use the skills over long distances.

For the same reason as Ziggs, Sivir also abuses the range of his abilities to disrupt and damage Zeri, mainly due to his “Boomerang Blade” ability.

The “Plague Seeder” manages, especially from level six (when he receives his ultimate “Passing Fire”), a way to attack Zeri without her retaliating, thanks to the range high of your basic attacks.