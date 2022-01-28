Huff gives up the guardianship of Marlia Mendona’s assets and leaves it to his mother – Famous

Murilo Huff holding Leo on his lap and Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This last Wednesday (26/01), the Judiciary started the process of sharing the assets of singer Marlia Mendona, who died in November of last year in an air accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

After a few months, the artist’s inheritance is still pending at the Court of Justice of the State of Gois, according to columnist Lo Dias, from Metropolis. He also informs that Murilo Huff, Marlia’s ex-boyfriend, gave up the protection of the assets in the estate division.

Murilo and Marlia stayed together for 2 years and had a son, named Lo. The relationship ended a month before the artist’s death. The management of the assets that Huff would have the right to manage would be the assets destined for the son, which will be under the responsibility of Ruth Moreira, the singer’s mother, who also shares custody of the child with the sertanejo.

“He [Murilo] would be Lo’s natural tutor until the age of majority, however, as Ruth always managed Marlia’s heritage and helped in the creation of Lo, Murilo did not oppose the question of her keeping the role of tutor”, said Robson Cunha, the family’s lawyer.

“Murilo Huff and Marlia’s family have always maintained and will continue to maintain a harmonious and respectful relationship. There is a mutual affection and they understand that the main asset will always be Lo. For this reason, Murilo Huff even agreed to share it with his maternal grandmother. the custody of the child, since the grandmother always contributed to this role in the creation of Lo”, explained the lawyer.

Cunha also informed that the action is running in secret from Justice. He said that the value of the inventory of R$ 500 million, which had been disclosed on the internet, does not correspond to the reality of the heritage of the queen of suffering. “Not even close to the reality of Marlia’s heritage, and throughout her life she prioritized helping her family and close people to create great heritage, even because she only had part of her career”, he said.