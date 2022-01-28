“I can say that I witnessed what it is like to be Flamengo”, guarantees Michael in farewell – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro released an interview with the player after the official departure to Al Hilal

After a long period of negotiation, Michael left Flamengo officially, this Thursday (27). Mengo agreed to sell the striker to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, who paid around US$8.5 million (approximately R$45.5 million) to close the deal with the athlete. After the announcement, Mais Querido released an interview in which the former Flamengo number 19, moved, said goodbye to the club.

— (How is the heart?) Divided right. Has no way. It’s kind of bad to make these videos, making videos to laugh is easier. My wife and I have already cried, first because we lived great things here. My daughter was born, I had the opportunity to play with a full Maracanã stadium, I had the opportunity – and there are few in their lives – to know and really get to know what Flamengo is. Knowing the affection, the love, that each fan has. I have to thank Flamengo my whole life He said, before finishing:

— I’m not just talking about the club, because Flamengo has this proportion for its fans, for its employees, for the people who make football more passionate, more contagious too. After I got the full Maracanã, we were champions, there was the pandemic, playing with that empty stadium is very difficult, it’s very bad. And when the crowd came and hugged us again, lifting us up, today I can say that I witnessed what it is like to be Flamengo – he concluded, in an interview with FlaTV.

Michael arrived at Mengo in 2020, hired from Goiás, and wore the Manto for two seasons. Acting for Mais Querido, the player scored 23 goals in 105 official matches. In the period, he was present in 73 wins, 14 draws and 18 defeats. The athlete participated in the titles Brasileiro (2020), Recopa (2020), Supercup (2020 and 2021) and Carioca (22020 and 2021).