‘I will choose a black woman for the Supreme Court,’ Biden says in confirming Stephen Breyer’s retirement | World

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will nominate a black woman to the US Supreme Court.

“The person I nominate will be someone capable, prepared, and will be a black woman, fulfilling my promise made during the campaign,” the president said in a statement.

The future judge will take the seat of Stephen Breyer, who formally announced his retirement in a letter to the president on Thursday.

The Democrat said he does not yet have a name but is expected to present a proposal to the US Senate next month.

Breyer said he will remain in office until the end of the Supreme Court’s current term, which is due in late June, but that he could wait until his successor is chosen.

The 83-year-old magistrate is one of three liberally oriented representatives of the highest American court – which has a conservative majority.

“This is a bittersweet day for me, I’ve known Breyer for many years,” Biden said. “I am here to express the gratitude of the entire nation for your service.”

Breyer has been a member of the US Supreme Court since 1994, when he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton.

After the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, and the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett by President Donald Trump, Breyer had been pressured to retire by liberals.

That’s because, with the Democratic Party controlling a majority of the Senate, it would be possible to guarantee that its seat would continue to be occupied by a representative of the same orientation.

In the Obama administration, Breyer and Ginsburg were also pressured by liberals to leave office – and thus guarantee the maintenance of their seats among the Democrats – but they refused.

Despite not having any official nomination for the position, some names have been circulating around Washington as possible successors of Judge Breyer, among them:

Ketanji Brown Jackson Washington Federal Court of Appeals judge

Washington Federal Court of Appeals judge Leondra KrugerCalifornia Supreme Court Justice

Appointments to the Supreme Court, which decides most major social issues in the United States, have been the subject of political battles for some years.

During his term, Republican Donald Trump appointed three judges, out of a total of nine, who firmly anchored the institution in conservatism.