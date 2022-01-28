IATA criticizes Airbus for using its market strength to pressure Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways A350-900





The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the body that represents most of the world’s airlines, gave his opinion and expressed surprise about the dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways this week, which resulted in a revocation of a large order. of aircraft.

Willie Walsh, director of IATA, warned that “manufacturers should not take advantage of their market position”, referring to Airbus’ decision to rescind an order from Qatar Airways in the context of the growing dispute between the manufacturer and the airline. The manager highlighted that the decision of the European giant is “unprecedented and worrying”.

Qatar has sued Airbus for more than $600 million in damages for paint problems on the A350 planes. The airline has suspended about half of its fleet and suspended deliveries until the situation is resolved.

According to the manufacturer, “the reason for the conflict is purely financial”. As a result of the dispute, Airbus canceled an order for fifty A321neos that Qatar would start receiving from 2023.





Now, as reported by our partner Aviacionline, Walsh has expressed his opinion against the manufacturer: “I would hate to think that one of the vendors is taking advantage of their current market strength to exploit their position, and this is something we are watching closely.”, he added.

Airbus’ decision surprised the industry, as it is rare for manufacturers to unilaterally cancel orders. The only case in which this is often seen is when airlines report financial difficulties to pay for the aircraft, something that Qatar, one of the most solid in the world, does not.

