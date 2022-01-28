Ibovespa futures fall, following international markets

The Ibovespa futures recorded a drop of 0.45%, at 112,510 points, at 9:32 am (Brasília time) this Friday (28), following the main international exchanges, which today operate in the red.

US futures fall, still echoing the signs of the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of stimulus. “U.S. interest rate futures closed yesterday’s trading session sharply higher, with more speechhawkish‘ by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, with some contracts rising by more than 30 basis points”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

The Dow Jones dropped 0.35%, the S&P 500, 0.34%, and the Nasdaq traded between highs and lows, close to stability.

The latter is partly driven by the results of tech companies – yesterday, after the close of trading, Apple (AAPL34) reported that it had record fourth-quarter revenue of $123.9 billion (up 11% year-on-year) , and a net profit exceeding the consensus.

“Apple reported record quarterly revenue and pointed to a solid first quarter in 2022, contributing to a slight improvement in investor sentiment,” XP analysts say..

The income of treasuries today they are advancing again – the ten-year maturity rose 3.3 basis points, reaching 1.841% in the pre-market. In part, the pressure comes from rising commodities, which continue to rise and are likely to put further pressure on inflation.

Iron ore soared overnight, with the tonne traded at the Chinese port of Dalian up 7.59%. at US$ 130.33. In the port of Qingdao, the increase was 5.59%, at US$ 147.42.

The surge comes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which leaves Chinese markets closed next week. In addition, according to comments, Chinese President Xi Jinping would have signaled that “reducing emissions is not reducing productivity” and that the country intends to continue stimulating its economy.

It also weighed the fact that mining companies in Australia have warned of a shortage of labor, due to the advance of the coronavirus in the country.

The Chinese government’s signaling of stimulus was not enough, however, to keep stock markets up in the region. Mainland China’s Shanghai index fell 0.97% and Hong Kong’s HSI dropped 1.08%.

If on the one hand there are stimuli, on the other, the news that the Asian giant’s authorities intend to change the rules so that local companies, including those in Hong Kong, make initial public offerings (IPOs) weighed on the companies’ performance, especially in technology.

“In China, the Hang Seng index recorded its worst weekly drop since August 2021 as a result of the fall in investor risk appetite, tech companies record new lows”, comment XP analysts.

Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 2.09% and 1.87%, respectively.

In Europe, stocks fall en bloc. Germany’s DAX fell 1.86%. The UK’s FTSE is down 1.21%. The STOXX 600, across the continent, is down 1.48%.

It weighs in the region that Germany’s GDP, published earlier, fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to a consensus of 0.3%.

In Brazil, PNAD brings better-than-expected results

Here, the publication, by the Ministry of Economy, of the PNAD influences the performance of the Ibovespa future, which showed that the unemployment rate in the quarter ended in November was 11.6%, slightly better than the consensus of 11.7 %.

In politics, investors still monitor the fuel PEC. “President Bolsonaro appears to have given up on the bill to subsidize fuel, according to the local press. The fiscal impact could reach BRL 100 billion for the central government, which would add uncertainty to an already fragile fiscal outlook,” explains XP Investimentos.

The yield curve operates without exact direction. On the short end, the DI maturing in January 2023 dropped six basis points to 12.18%. On average, the DI maturing in the first month of 2025 drops two points, at 11.30%. On the long end, the DIs for January 2027 and 2029 rise by one basis point, to 11.30% and 11.42%.

The commercial dollar operates close to stability, falling 0.03%, at R$ 5.422 in the purchase and sale. The futures contract for March rose 0.18% to R$5,420.

