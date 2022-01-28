Identified family with two children who died of cold trying to reach the United States on foot

The Patels lived in India, in the state of Gujarat, before traveling to Canada to try to cross the US border on foot.

PUB

The family of four people, two of whom were children, was identified who died from the cold trying to reach the United States via the Canadian border. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Patel, 37, and their two children, Vihangi, an 11-year-old girl and Dharmik, a boy of three, died from exposure to low temperatures near Manitoba, Canada.

Of Indian nationality, before traveling to Canada the Patels lived in the city of Kalol, in the state of Gujarat. According to the local press, the father, Jagdish, had worked as a teacher before becoming a small business owner in the city.

PUB

The family was found in a field north of the border on 19 January, on a night when, according to the BBC, temperatures dropped to minus 35 degrees.

The identity of the four members of the Patel family was announced by the High Commission of India in Canada and confirmed at a press conference by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. According to Superintendent Rob Hill, the Patel family arrived in Canada on January 12, on a flight bound for Toronto. From there they left for Manitoba before traveling to Emerson, a border town, on 18 January. The bodies of the four were found the following night, isolated, suggesting that someone had taken them to the place where they would eventually lose their lives. Authorities suspect it to be a case of human trafficking.

PUB

PUB

PUB

“There is a common feeling of guilt, as if something has gone wrong”, told the BBC Ramandeep Grewal, the president of the Indian association of Manitoba. According to Grewal, rumor has it that the Patel family walked for eleven hours. “A person is not exposed to that level of cold for minutes, let alone for hours,” he said.

While many immigrants try to reach the United States on foot across the southern border, crossing the northern border is not so common. The Canadian police opened an investigation to find out how the family arrived in the country, coordinating with the United States and India. So far, it is unknown whether the Patels had family members in the US or Canada.

The Royal Mounted Police declined, however, to confirm whether the deaths of the four Indians are linked to the arrest of Steve Hand, an American residing in Florida who was arrested by US border agents the same night the Patel family was found. without life.

Hand was charged with human trafficking after authorities discovered him driving a 15-seater van with only two passengers in the vehicle. Both had Indian nationality.

PUB

PUB

PUB