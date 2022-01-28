“If I caught the disease, I could contaminate other people”, says vaccinated young woman – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

The beginning of childhood vaccination against Covid-19 has brought hope to many families who dream of seeing children immunized. The campaign, initially, was only available to people with comorbidities and disabilities, aged 5 to 11 years. then it was extended to 11-year-olds without comorbidities. On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 26th, nursing technician Maristela Cristiane Muller accompanied her 11-year-old daughter Caroline Eichelberger to ESF Glória Imigrante to receive the first dose of pediatric Pfizer.

Health professional, Maristela recognizes the need for vaccination in the fight against coronavirus. Aware of the health risks posed by the pandemic, she was very distressed so that her daughter, who suffers from epilepsy, could be immunized. Maristela followed with apprehension the increase in cases of contagion among children and greatly celebrated the arrival of the vaccine for Caroline. “We were anxious for her to be vaccinated, as Caroline is a risk group. It is extremely important”, he defined.

ALSO READ: All Coronavac stock will be used for first dose in children



A 6th grade elementary school student, Caroline comments that the pandemic has changed many of her habits. Afraid of getting sick, she became more reclusive and, even today, is still afraid to leave the house. The routine is quite restricted to his grandfather’s house and playing with two friends in the condominium where he lives. “I thought that if I got the disease, I could infect other people and I didn’t want that,” he explained.

On Wednesday afternoon, Caroline got over her fear of needles and was finally able to get her first shot of the vaccine. She highlighted the importance of immunization for the pandemic to be overcome. “It is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated. Thus, they will be prepared to face Covid-19”, he declared.

ALSO READ: Santa Cruz expands vaccination to 11-year-olds without comorbidities

The population’s adherence to childhood vaccination in Santa Cruz do Sul still needs to improve. Despite the increase in cases of contamination among children, the number of people who have searched for the vaccine is still considered underwhelming. A vaccinator at ESF Glória Imigrante, nursing technician Luana Faust reinforces the importance of parents scheduling their children’s vaccinations. She dreams of the moment when her two-year-old daughter Isabele will also be able to receive the dose. “I want her turn to come soon, so she can play normally with other children,” he said.

Check out the places for childhood vaccination against Covid-19:

Available for children from 5 to 11 years old, with comorbidities and disabilities, according to Technical Report nº 01/2022, from the State Government (check the document at www.santacruz.rs.gov.br/conteudo/vacinacao).

Opening hours: from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

It is necessary to schedule in person or by phone directly at the units:

ESF Glória Imigrante – Rua João Rabuske, nº 12, Telephone: 3711-9166.

ESF Linha Santa Cruz – Av.Orlando Oscar Baumhardt, nº 1439, Telephone: 3715-1058.

FOLLOW FULL COVERAGE ON CORONA VIRUS

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our channel on telegram! The service is free and very easy to use. If you already have the app, just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. If you still don’t use Telegram, learn more about the app here and see how to download it.