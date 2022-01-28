IGP-M: rent inflation is 1.82% in January | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was 1.82% in January, after changing 0.87% in the previous month, informed this Friday (28) the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

As a result, the index accumulates a high of 16.91% in 12 months. In January 2021, the index had risen 2.58% and accumulated a high of 25.71% in 12 months.

“Rent inflation” closed 2021 up 17.78%. Despite decelerating in 2021, the IGP-M recorded the second highest annual increase since 2002, behind only the result of 2020.

The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as real estate leases. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.

Since 2020, the index has risen well above the country’s official inflation, as measured by the IPCA. The IBGE announced this week that the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accumulates a high of 10.20% in 12 months.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which has a weight of 60% in the composition of the IGP-M , rose 2.3% in January, after rising 0.95% in December. The major pressures came from final goods (0.75%), driven by investment goods (2.07%); intermediate goods (1.05%), driven by materials and components for manufacturing (1.33%); and raw materials (4.95%), driven by iron ore (18.26%), soybeans in grain (4.05%) and corn in grain (5.64%).

, rose 2.3% in January, after rising 0.95% in December. The major pressures came from final goods (0.75%), driven by investment goods (2.07%); intermediate goods (1.05%), driven by materials and components for manufacturing (1.33%); and raw materials (4.95%), driven by iron ore (18.26%), soybeans in grain (4.05%) and corn in grain (5.64%). The Consumer Price Index (IPC), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M , changed 0.42% in January, compared to 0.84% ​​in December. The major influence came from the transport group (-0.17%), especially gasoline, whose rate changed from 2.24% in December to -1.62% in January.

, changed 0.42% in January, compared to 0.84% ​​in December. The major influence came from the transport group (-0.17%), especially gasoline, whose rate changed from 2.24% in December to -1.62% in January. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, stood at 0.64%, compared to 0.30% in December. The three component groups rose from December to January: Materials and Equipment (0.48% to 1.05%), Services (0.57% to 1.28%) and Labor (0.10% to 0 .14%).