IGP-M rises 1.82% in January, below market expectations – Money Times

THE IGP-M (General Market-Price Index) rose 1.82% in the first month of 2022, after changing 0.87% in December 2021, according to the FGV. The value came below market expectations, which calculated a high of 2% in the period, according to a survey by the Reuters agency.

In the 12 months prior to January, the inflation indicator grew 16.91%. In January 2021, the IGP-M rose 2.58% and accumulated a high of 25.71% in the previous 12 months.

André Braz, economist at Ibre-FGV, highlights the participation of the iron ore had in the result. The commodity is going through a period of appreciation and has an impact on the IPA (Producer Price Index), the main component of the IGP.

Therefore, the specialist explains that “the IGM registers decelerations in this first quarter, but the volatility of the ore has been preventing a deceleration in the size that was expected”.

new index

This month, FGV announced a new indicator, which will be calculated by the Foundation on a monthly basis, the IVAR (Index of Variation in Residential Rents). The indicator will measure the monthly evolution of residential rental prices in four of the main Brazilian capitals: Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The purpose of the IVAR is to make a more accurate assessment of rental prices, currently measured by the IGP-M. The new measure should address the problem of the current index: which tracks prices in the productive sector.