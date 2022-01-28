‘I’m not afraid of you’ · TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will face Death (A Maia) in The More Life, the Better!. The executive of Terrare Cosméticos will be out of her mind because of a proposal made by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), she will go out under a torrential rain and face the divinity of the Beyond in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “I’m not afraid of you”, the dondoca will say.
In this Friday’s chapter (28), Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will fall into a deep sadness because of the company’s situation and will be thoughtful about the purchase offer made by the archrival. Stunned after having called Tuninha (Jussara Freire) mother, she leaves for her company.
On the way, Baby’s bride (Vladimir Brichta) will come face to face with Death. “I’m not afraid of you,” Paula will scream. “You don’t need to be afraid of me. You need to be afraid of you”, the apparition will reply.
Afterwards, the rich girl will go up to the terrace of the terrare and you will remember your entire trajectory in the company. Crying, she will walk to the edge and remember the day that Celso (Candido Damm) died. Paula will lose her balance and will be saved by her great love.
“Come with me, come. Don’t do anything stupid”, will ask Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savala). “I don’t want to die, Baby. I don’t want to anymore!”, she burst into tears. A little later, the Terrare sign will fall towards you.
See photos from the scene:
The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.
The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.
