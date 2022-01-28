‘I’m not afraid of you’ · TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will face Death (A Maia) in The More Life, the Better!. The executive of Terrare Cosméticos will be out of her mind because of a proposal made by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), she will go out under a torrential rain and face the divinity of the Beyond in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “I’m not afraid of you”, the dondoca will say.

In this Friday’s chapter (28), Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will fall into a deep sadness because of the company’s situation and will be thoughtful about the purchase offer made by the archrival. Stunned after having called Tuninha (Jussara Freire) mother, she leaves for her company.

On the way, Baby’s bride (Vladimir Brichta) will come face to face with Death. “I’m not afraid of you,” Paula will scream. “You don’t need to be afraid of me. You need to be afraid of you”, the apparition will reply.