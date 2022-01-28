In a bikini, Patrícia Poeta shows off her tan and poses in front of the famous ‘Picão de Noronha’

Patrícia Poeta has been sharing several moments of her vacation in Fernando de Noronha with her followers on the networks. The journalist, who has already appeared in dazzling poses, showed that her tan is up to date by posting a photo this Thursday, 27th. ” by Narcisa Tamborindeguy.
Read more: At 42, Paula Braun celebrates her return in ‘Face and courage’ after 9 years away from soap operas: ‘Mature and freer to create’
Malu is born, daughter of former BBB Vivian Amorim: ‘He arrived transforming everything’
Filipe Bragança stands out in a successful series and talks about harassment on the networks: ‘I get nudes from people I’ve never seen’
Patrícia now enjoys her rest days after presenting “Encontro”, on Globo, during Fátima Bernardes’ vacation.
See also: Bela Gil washes the dishes in a thong bikini and asks: ‘What do you see in this photo? A nice ass?’
Ex-BBB Hana Khalil refreshes herself with a hose bath completely naked: ‘Contemplating me in this sun’
Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo
- In a bikini, Patrícia Poeta posts a stunning photo on a paradise beach in Noronha: ‘I swear it’s not a montage’
- With a low-cut bikini, Patrícia Poeta displays natural beauty and enjoys a sunny day in Noronha: ‘Milanesa, sweaty and happy’
- At 42, Paula Braun celebrates her return in ‘Face and courage’ after 9 years away from soap operas: ‘Mature and freer to create’
- Filipe Bragança stands out in a successful series and talks about harassment on the networks: ‘I get nudes from people I’ve never seen’
- Bela Gil washes the dishes in a thong bikini and asks: ‘What do you see in this photo? A nice ass?’
- Ex-BBB Hana Khalil refreshes herself with a hose bath completely naked: ‘Contemplating me in this sun’