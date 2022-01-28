In a bikini, Patrícia Poeta shows off her tan and poses in front of the famous ‘Picão de Noronha’

Patrícia Poeta has been sharing several moments of her vacation in Fernando de Noronha with her followers on the networks. The journalist, who has already appeared in dazzling poses, showed that her tan is up to date by posting a photo this Thursday, 27th. ” by Narcisa Tamborindeguy.

Read more: At 42, Paula Braun celebrates her return in ‘Face and courage’ after 9 years away from soap operas: ‘Mature and freer to create’

Malu is born, daughter of former BBB Vivian Amorim: ‘He arrived transforming everything’

Filipe Bragança stands out in a successful series and talks about harassment on the networks: ‘I get nudes from people I’ve never seen’

See this photo on Instagram A post shared by Patrícia Poeta (@patriciapoeta)

Patrícia now enjoys her rest days after presenting “Encontro”, on Globo, during Fátima Bernardes’ vacation.

Patrícia Poeta Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

See also: Bela Gil washes the dishes in a thong bikini and asks: ‘What do you see in this photo? A nice ass?’

Ex-BBB Hana Khalil refreshes herself with a hose bath completely naked: ‘Contemplating me in this sun’

Patrícia Poeta Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo