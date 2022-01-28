In January alone, Rio has more cases of Covid than in the whole of 2020 | Rio de Janeiro

the nonumber of Covid cases in the city of Rio in the 27 first days in 2022 already exceeds that recorded in all 10 months of the pandemic in 2020 .

According to the Rio City Hall panel, the capital reached 228,129 cases this years. From March, the beginning of the pandemic, to December, there were 218,033 cases confirmed. In a few days, the city is expected to also surpass all confirmed cases in the 12 months of 2021 (293,334).

In the state of RJ, between Wednesday (26) and Thursday (27), new 50 deaths and 34,764 new cases known of Covid, according to data from the Department of Health.

The moving average of deaths has arrived 20 a dayone high of 178% compared to two weeks ago. that of cases reached 20,717with 130% high.

The comparison with the number of deaths and severe cases, however, points to the importance of vaccination and a lower lethality of the ômicron variant. How many died almost 19 thousand people and 42.6 thousand patients were seriously ill in 2020, in January of this year there was 160 deaths and 1,071 serious cases in the river.

Hospitals overcrowded in at least 14 cities

Cities in the state are having hospitals at or above the limit because of the omicron variant

At least 14 cities in Rio de Janeiro they are with hospitals at or above thresholdin Covid wards and ICUs.

In the capital, the average waiting time for a bed was 64 hoursat 1 pm this Thursday (27), according to the Covid panel of the city hall (see below). The minimum time was 2 and a half hours and the maximum, almost 4 days (95h 43min). Meanwhile, entire sectors in federal hospitals have closed beds, due to lack of professionals.

2 of 4 Daily evolution of SARS hospitalizations in the public network of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Covid Panel of the City Hall of Rio Daily evolution of SARS hospitalizations in the public network of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Covid Panel of the City Hall of Rio

3 of 4 Patients in chairs at Souza Aguiar — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Patients in chairs at Souza Aguiar — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The state’s monitoring panel shows that municipalities are treating patients above capacity — the case of Barra do Piraí and Rio Bonito.

This Thursday morning (27), in the city of Rio, appeared 27 Covid beds free in the hospital census. Eighteen people were waiting for a bed at 10am. in total, 742 patients were hospitalized in the SUS network in the capital.

In the monitoring of cases carried out by the Municipal Health Department in January, all samples collected were positive for the Ômicron variant.

At Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, there are reports of patients who sit for days waiting for a bed.

“My father was admitted to Souza Aguiar on the 19th. He had a problem with bleeding in his urine and prostate, but he was in jail for two days,” said his daughter.

“He had a tube and was washed bleeding, in the chair. He didn’t even get a bed afterwards, he went to a stretcher”, he amended.

RJ1 received images from the Cardoso Fontes Federal Hospital. At least four ICU beds with various essential equipment are empty, but they are impeded by lack of staff.

At the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital, in Fundão, an entire sector is closed. In the hospital census, it appears that the unit has 42 intensive care beds for severe acute respiratory syndrome. But everyone is blocked.

4 of 4 Beds blocked at Cardoso Fontes — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Prevented beds at Cardoso Fontes — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

What the authorities say

THE Municipal Health Department said that the Souza Aguiar Hospital is an emergency unit and that care is carried out according to risk classification, with priority for more serious cases. And that despite the increase in demand for care in recent days, all patients who seek the unit are assisted by the multidisciplinary team.

THE Fundão Hospital said that the beds are closed as a result of the end of the contract with health professionals, in December. And that there was a trading session this week to attract new companies.

the direction of Cardoso Fontes said that all ICU beds in the unit are in operation. And that the removal of professionals by Covid can occasionally cause a decrease in the supply of beds.