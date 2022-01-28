In search of the “wild” life? This Scottish island has the solution

uA small Scottish island, with just two inhabitants, wants to double its current population. Called Rona Island, the island has two job openings for people who want to live in a “wild and remote” location.

According to The Mirror, those chosen for the position must have the availability to perform very different functions. Maintenance of water, energy and roads, monitoring and treatment of forests, as well as maintenance and cleaning of vehicles are just some of the tasks that will be carried out by the two selected.

Contractors will also have to carry out laundry tasks, make contact with possible visitors, sell products from the region and hunt.

Located in the Inner Hebrides region, the island has four country houses, and new workers will have the possibility to live in one of them. And, despite being paid vacancies, the value of the salaries were not disclosed.

