incentive for thermoelectric plants makes the account more expensive

New rules in the country have encouraged the construction of thermoelectric plants. The most recent and controversial ones were the inclusion of the mandatory construction of gas-fired thermal plants in the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras, in addition to the approval of an incentive for coal-fired plants in Santa Catarina.

According to experts, the construction and use of thermal power plants is not necessarily bad for the system. But the way these incentives are being granted, according to them, is wrong and harms the consumer. The government did not comment on the criticism.

Why are thermoelectric plants necessary?

Ivan Camargo, professor of Electrical Engineering at UnB (University of Brasília), says that the country needs to have a robust system, which includes thermoelectric plants, even if they are more polluting.

This is because renewable sources, such as solar and wind, are intermittent: people cannot control when they will generate energy. If there is sunlight and wind, for example, there is production. But, at night or without wind, there is none.

Gas plants provided for in the Eletrobras law

Therefore, for Camargo, it may be worthwhile to encourage the construction of natural gas plants, such as those provided for in the Eletrobras law. Despite being a fossil fuel, gas is considered less polluting than other sources, such as diesel oil.

I think it is very difficult for us to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases to zero. I have no doubt that we have to make this effort, of course, but I think that zeroing is an almost impossible mission. Gas plants go in the direction of reduction.

Ivan Camargo, from UnB

purchase obligation

The problem is that the plants provided for in the Eletrobras law are predominantly inflexible. This means that the ONS (National Electric System Operator) is obliged to use energy from these plants even if there are other cheaper options.

Romário Batista, a researcher at FGV’s Ceri (Center for Studies and Regulation in Infrastructure at Fundação Getulio Vargas), says that this imposition ends up generating a “problem of cost allocation”.

Using energy from gas plants will not always be the lowest cost option for the electricity sector. Who will pay this additional cost? The consumer, that is, there will be an increase in tariffs to subsidize another sector.

Romario Batista, from FGV

Claudio Sales, president of Instituto Acende Brasil, says that natural gas has a promising market in Brazil, because the tendency is for the fuel to become cheaper.

“What’s not worth it is putting a mountain of gas plants in this inflexible model, because this results in much more expensive energy compared to other alternatives”, he says.

Incentive to charcoal ‘is not appropriate’, says professor

Another project, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the beginning of the year, requires the contracting of coal-fired thermal plants by 2040. The plants are located in Santa Catarina.

According to Abrace (Brazilian Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers), the measure will have a cost of R$ 840 million per year for all consumers.

According to Camargo, from UnB, the subsidy “has no point whatsoever”.

The entire world is making a huge effort to reduce the amount of coal in its energy mix. In the Brazilian matrix, the share of coal is insignificant [1,7% da capacidade instalada do sistema, segundo o ONS]. The country could teach the world a lesson, but we are going in the opposite direction. It’s a horrible step back.

Ivan Camargo, from UnB

economic impacts

Sales, from Instituto Acende Brasil, says that, from the point of view of energy planning, the measure makes no sense. “I want to believe that the decision was inspired by a social issue, the impact of coal production”, he says.

In sanctioning the project, the government stated that the measure was important for promoting a “just energy transition” for the Santa Catarina coal region, fostering new economic activities.

In the opinion of Romário Batista, from FGV, the economic impacts of the end of coal exploration cannot be ignored.

“The government has given many mixed signals, which sometimes give the impression that the commitment [com a descarbonização] it’s not serious. But, in the case of Santa Catarina, there are really strong economic impacts, in terms of job creation and tax collection”, he says.

government does not comment

THE UOL asked the Ministry of Mines and Energy for a position on the criticism, but received no response until the publication of this text.