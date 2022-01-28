Indian family dies crossing US-Canada border

A Gujarat Indian family of four, including a 3-year-old child, froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian-US border on foot. According to BBC News, authorities investigating the case suspect the family was a victim of human trafficking.

Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, arrived in Toronto, Canada, on January 12. From there, they went to Manitoba, a province located in the longitudinal center of Canada. The family would head to Emerson, Georgia, but couldn’t resist the -35°C cold.

According to preliminary information, the Patels had no family or acquaintances in Canada or the United States.

The identities were revealed by the Canadian High Commissioner of India and later confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), according to the BBC.

RCMP Superintendent Rob Hill stated that “this is a long period of time for a family that is unfamiliar with Canada to travel across the country,” Hill said. It is believed that someone may have facilitated the family’s trip.

human trafficking

The police are investigating whether the Patels were victims of human trafficking, since, on the same day they were trying to cross the border, a US citizen was reported driving a vehicle with 15 people on the outskirts of the border. In addition to having other Indians in the van, the man had supplies.

The president of the Indian Association of Manitoba, Ramandeep Grewal, expressed his sorrow for the loss of the lives of the four members of the Patel family: “There is a common sense of guilt, as if something had gone wrong. You don’t expose yourself to that degree of cold for minutes, let alone hours,” he lamented.

Grewal also sent a message to other families who intend to make the crossing in a risky way. “If there is someone else who is in the same boat, who is trying to cross… Don’t go, don’t listen to the people who are telling you they can help,” he warned.