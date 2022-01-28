Indian family who froze to death trying to cross Canada-US border identified: couple and 2 children | World

The commissioner responsible for relations with India said in a statement that all the victims were from the same family:

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, a 39-year-old man

Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, a 37-year-old woman

Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, an 11-year-old girl

Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, a three-year-old boy

Investigators believe the family of four was trying to cross the border on foot on January 19 during the harsh winter, and died of exposure.

Authorities said groups involved in human trafficking may have contributed to this tragedy.

City of Manitoba in Canada recorded -22°C this Thursday (20) — Photo: Lyle Stafford / REUTERS

Canadian police found the bodies near a small farming community after US agents arrested a group that came from the neighboring country.

During the approach, evidence was found that the victims were trying to follow the same route as the detainees.

The family was found about 12 meters from the border with the US state of Minnesota.

“We are very concerned that this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way by traffickers who abandoned these individuals alone in the middle of a blizzard,” Jane MacLatchy, a spokeswoman for the Mounted Police, told a news conference.