Inquiry for forgotten money in banks back on February 14 – 01/27/2022 – Market

The tool that allows citizens and companies to check if they have left money forgotten in bank accounts will only go live on February 14, the Central Bank informed this Thursday afternoon (27). The SVR (Values ​​Receivable System), as it became known, was suspended last Tuesday (26) after the high number of hits destabilized the Central Bank website, responsible for the consultation.

According to the Central Bank, whoever makes the inquiry, from February 14th, and identifies that he has some amount to receive will be immediately informed about the date on which he can request the transfer of the amount to his account. These transfer requests can be scheduled from March 7, 2022, on the date informed by the system.

As demand soared, BC took the system off the air. Since Monday (24), when the municipality announced the existence of R$ 8 billion, the site was unstable and even went offline. According to the Central Bank, on the day of launch, the number of hits to the site was 20 times greater than a high volume day – or 50 times greater than a normal day. The system was launched in late 2021.

The agency also states that there is no risk of losing the values ​​while waiting for the new release of the consultation. In a note, the agency warns citizens not to fall for scams using the SVR. The BC does not contact citizens. Any information on amounts receivable can only be obtained from February 14th. “The redemption request on the SVR will be made through username and password and the funds will be transferred directly from financial institutions to citizens, who must not make any prior deposit to any person or institution.”

Before the suspension, 79,000 were able to consult the system and 8,500 requests for return were formalized, adding up to around R$900,000 already recovered. The amount was in closed bank accounts, unduly charged installments and concluded consortia, for example. Recovered money will be transferred via Pix within 12 business days.

In the first phase of the service, the BC estimates the return of R$ 3.9 billion to 27.9 million CPFs and CNPJs. Also in 2022, according to the institution, amounts related to fees and installments of credit operations unduly charged will also be made available, in addition to prepaid, postpaid and securities brokerage and securities brokerage accounts, all closed with available balance. .

The system gathers amounts from closed current or savings accounts, fees or installments unduly charged by banks, quotas or leftovers from people who participated in credit unions and resources from consortium groups that were not sought by the owners.

The agency points out that in some situations the amounts may be small, but the new feature will allow their return in an agile way. The service shows values ​​in accounts from 2001 onwards.

HOW TO CHECK IF I HAVE MONEY TO RECEIVE

To check if there is an available balance to be redeemed, access the Amounts Receivable portal (bcb.gov.br/acessoinformacao/valores-a-receber/) of the Central Bank. Then:

Click on “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”

Click “Start Query”

Enter your company’s CPF or CNPJ

Transcribe characters to prove you are human

If you don’t have any receivables, the message “You currently have no receivables” will appear.

If there is money to be released, it will appear “Consultation carried out successfully! To know more details of the amounts to be received, access the Registrato”

To redeem the amounts, it is necessary to log into the Registrato system, from the Central Bank, or into the account on the gov.br portal.

How to redeem my money?

To access the balance on the federal government platform, in addition to registering with personal information, you must have a silver or gold login (offered to those who have already integrated their bank account to the government platform or registered facial biometrics in the Meu Gov app. br).

To redeem the values ​​via Registrato, access the service registration page. You can register via the app, internet banking or by downloading a digital security certificate. The step is necessary to transfer the amounts redeemed to the account of the CPF or CNPJ holder. Through internet banking, a code (PIN) will be generated and the customer will be redirected to the Central Bank page.

Through the bank app

There is also the option to access the Registrato in the holder’s bank application. When accessing the official channels of the banks, the system generates a code (PIN), which must be used on the Central Bank website (credenciamento.bcb.gov.br). See the step by step:

Bank of Brazil (Click on: Menu > Services > Registration)

(Click on: Menu > Services > Registration) Bradesco (Click on: Register)

(Click on: Register) Savings Bank (Click on: Passwords and Settings > Registrato Banco Central)

(Click on: Passwords and Settings > Registrato Banco Central) Itau (Click on: Services > Registrato Banco Central)

(Click on: Services > Registrato Banco Central) Santander (Click on: APP SANTANDER > Santander ON > My moment > Bacen Auto Credenciamento Registrato)

(Click on: APP SANTANDER > Santander ON > My moment > Bacen Auto Credenciamento Registrato) Sicoob (Click on: APP SICOOB > Services > Registrato Banco Central)

(Click on: APP SICOOB > Services > Registrato Banco Central) Sicredi (Click on: Sicredi X > Registrato)

?

ASK QUESTIONS ABOUT THE MONEY TO BE REDEEMED

WHY IS MONEY LOST IN BANKS?

See the source of the values ​​for the first step of releases:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a term of commitment signed by the bank with the BC

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups

CAN I CHECK MY BALANCE AT ANY BANK I HAVE ACCOUNTED WITH?

The Central Bank has unified the consultation on forgotten money in banks and other financial institutions in the new tool called System of Receivables, also known as Registrato. The SVR gathers all the balances that the citizen may have in different banks supervised by the Central Bank – therefore, it excludes those that failed. The inquiries also refer to amounts forgotten or owed by banks and institutions from 2001 onwards. The inquiry and the return request are made through the Central Bank’s website, with the person’s CPF or the company’s CNPJ. For now, the consultation is off the air after peak accesses on Monday (24) and will only resume on February 14.

HOW IS THE PAYMENT DONE?

After logging in to Registrato, the payment request can be made via Pix. Banks that have not signed a term of commitment from the BC can also pay via TED or DOC, in the same account where the customer has the Pix registered. If the recipient does not have a Pix key, he must contact the bank to provide his bank details.

WHAT VALUES WILL BE RETURNED IN THE SECOND PHASE OF THE SERVICE?

In the second stage of releases, which should still take place in 2022, the amounts of fees and installments improperly charged in credit operations, such as loans and financing, will also be made available. Amounts will also be entered from brokers’ and securities dealers’ accounts finalized with balance.

WHEN WAS THE TOOL ANNOUNCED?

The SVR was released in June 2021, and the launch was scheduled for December of the same year.

WHAT TO DO IF THE AMOUNT IS NOT PAID?

Banks are responsible for the amounts and should be consulted in the event of a claim. The BC also provides a channel for complaints.

WHAT TO DO IF IN DOUBT?

The Central Bank serves the public through the number 145 (local call charges apply). Financial institutions can ask questions about the service by emailing [email protected]