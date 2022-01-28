INSS, PIS and lottery have forgotten money; see how to withdraw – 01/27/2022 – Market

The Central Bank’s announcement that about R$8 billion forgotten in accounts or improperly charged would be returned to customers of financial institutions caused the bank’s website to crash due to high demand for the money. But this is not the only situation where the Brazilian may have left some money behind.

Inactive FGTS accounts, salary allowances never redeemed, INSS arrears, lottery prizes never claimed and even little-known rights, such as the daycare allowance, can help families’ savings at the beginning of the year. Learn how to redeem the values ​​of each of them.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

About R$ 23.5 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas were forgotten by their 10.6 million owners and had not been withdrawn until December. The amount is paid to those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988, as these workers contributed to the PIS/Pasep Participation Fund, which distributed the balance in the form of quotas proportional to the length of service and salary of each a.

The amounts were migrated to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia de Tempo de Serviço) and can be consulted through the official website and application of the FGTS, Caixa’s internet banking or bank branches.

It is necessary to present a photo document and the money must be withdrawn by June 1, 2025. It can also be withdrawn by heirs of the account holders, after presentation of documents such as a death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to receive pension for death , court order designating the beneficiaries of the loot or public deed of inventory.

PIS/Pasep allowance

A total of R$ 208 million in salary bonuses is forgotten and can be withdrawn by 320 thousand workers from February 8th. Every year, there is money left over from those who have not withdrawn the amounts of the salary bonus within the deadline: they are workers who are entitled, but do not know that they can withdraw up to a minimum wage at Caixa (in the case of PIS) or at Banco do Brasil (for Pasep ).

Forgotten allowances can be redeemed on the same dates as the new 2022 payment calendar, which this year will pay the benefit for the period worked in 2020. March. Banco do Brasil will pay the allowance to employees entitled to Pasep between February 15 and March 24.

Banco do Brasil deposits Pasep in the account of beneficiaries who are customers. Those who are not BB account holders can make the transfer, when released, via TED, to an account held by them through the ATMs and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branches’ cash desk, with the presentation of an official document. of identity.

Payment of PIS will be made by crediting Caixa’s current or savings account. There will also be credit through Caixa Tem, in a social savings account automatically opened by the bank. There will be the option to withdraw by Citizen Card, with a password, in cases where it is not possible to open a digital account, according to Caixa.

Childcare assistance

The right to day care in the workplace or alternative day care payment to working mothers is little known to employers and employees, says labor lawyer Domingos Savio Zainaghi. “This happens, in part, because to be obliged to offer day care, the workplace must have at least 30 women over 16 years old. That is, it is the case of larger employers, such as industries”, says Zainaghi.

The right to day care, provided for in the law, establishes that companies are obliged to offer an appropriate place where employees are allowed to “keep under surveillance and assistance” their children in the period of breastfeeding, up to six months of age.

If it cannot offer the place, the company must meet the requirement by means of a place in an external day care center or payment of reimbursement. Most choose to offer monthly allowance for this purpose. There are also different payment terms and amounts detailed by agreements or collective agreements for specific categories.

In practice, according to Zainaghi, mothers return to the company after the 120 days (about four months) of maternity leave provided for by law and must receive daycare support for another two months, but many fathers do not make use of the right.

DPVAT

Any victim of traffic accidents throughout the national territory, including pedestrians, is entitled to compensation from the DPVAT, regardless of who was at fault or even if the vehicle that caused the accident was not located.

The deadline for receiving compensation is 30 days. The amounts are R$ 2,700 for indemnification of medical expenses in the private network, R$ 13,500 in cases of permanent disability and R$ 13,500 for heirs and family members in case of death of the injured person.

To request compensation, you must download the DPVAT application and log in with the Caixa system registration, which can be done on the bank’s website. The password and login are the same as for other Caixa services, such as Caixa Tem and FGTS. Then, you need to click on “I want to request my DPVAT compensation”, inform details of the accident, attach documents (such as the incident report) and authorize the credit in a digital social savings account.

Compensation for accidents that occurred before December 31, 2020 must be requested on the Seguradora Líder website. There are also service points and a call center available on 0800-0221204.

The insurance fee is paid by drivers, who were exempt from the charge in 2021 and 2022, after a measure approved by the Ministry of Economy in December.

Forgotten INSS arrears

These are amounts paid by the INSS to those who won in court the right to grant or review the benefit. The so-called RPVs (Small Value Requisitions) encompass actions of up to 60 minimum wages (R$ 72.7 thousand in 2022). Precatórios, in turn, are the form of payment in cases above this amount. The money is paid by the Federal Regional Courts.

The amount is usually deposited in a Caixa or Banco do Brasil account, opened by the Judiciary for this purpose and which must be moved within two years or return to the public coffers, explains social security lawyer Adriane Bramante. “The websites of the six TRFs usually have a link called Precatórios, where it is possible to search by CPF if the Precatório or RPV has already been issued”, says Bramante. With the process number, it is possible to see the public information of the action and find out if the amount has been released. More details can be accessed with the help of a lawyer.

If the period of two years has passed and the money has returned to the Union, the insured or his heirs must go to court to claim their values.

lottery prizes

It seems unlikely, but lucky people who won the lottery also forget to claim the prize. In 2021, BRL 491 million were left by winners in Caixa’s lotteries, in contests such as Mega Sena and Quina, according to a survey carried out by the Sorte Online portal, with information from Caixa. These are people who did not withdraw the amount within 90 days after the result was published. The money is then allocated to Fies (Student Financing Fund) and cannot be recovered. One of the winners of the 2020 Mega da Virada, for example, did not perform and lost BRL 162.6 million that he won in the draw.

Credits from the São Paulo Invoice

Currently, credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista program have to be redeemed within 12 months after release, and no longer within five years. A part of the credits is from consumers who do not have a record, that is, taxpayers who may not even know that they have money to receive. This can occur with online purchases made in large networks, in which the consumer informs the CPF in the registration.

To recover the money, it is necessary to enter the program’s website, check the balance and request the transfer to a checking or savings account in the consumer’s name.

To transfer funds to a checking or savings account, the consumer can also use the official Nota Fiscal Paulista application on a tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the desired option.

FGTS withdrawal

There are at least 15 situations in which policyholders can withdraw money from their FGTS. But there are those who forget the values ​​of inactive accounts, of old jobs. It is possible to withdraw the money after three years without a job with a formal contract.

The withdrawal can also be requested in the event of dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home, at the end of a temporary employment contract, upon retirement or upon completing 70 years of age. Other situations also include diagnosis of cancer or AIDS by the worker or his dependents, company bankruptcy or death of the individual employer, natural disaster, with decree of emergency situation or state of calamity.

There is also the birthday withdrawal, which allows for the withdrawal of part of the fund’s value each year. But it is necessary to pay attention to the loss of the right to FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause, if you opt for annual withdrawals. See the 2022 Anniversary Loot Calendar.

With UOL