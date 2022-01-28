Instagram Tests Change in Polls to Allow Up to Four Response Options | Technology

Instagram announced this Thursday (27) that it has started testing a new version of the poll sticker in stories. With the update, it will be possible to display up to four answer options instead of two, and include longer texts.

The update on the poll sticker will be released first in Brazil, Australia and Indonesia. The expectation of the social network is that users have more flexibility and creative control before asking the opinion of their followers.

According to the platform, the feature is being tested locally with a small percentage of the user base and will be gradually expanded in the coming weeks.

Instagram claims that, in Brazil, more than 100 million votes are registered per day on the poll sticker.

The polls sticker in stories was launched by Instagram in October 2017 as a feature for users to offer two response options to followers. In this model, whoever answers the question is immediately informed which option received the most votes.

The user who published the poll can access an area that shows how many votes each option received and how each of their followers voted.

Instagram is working on new features for users who live stream on their profiles. According to Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, it will be possible to promote scheduled lives through posts in feed or stories.

Users will also be able to add notices on their profile about upcoming lives – the social network will not have a maximum number of scheduled lives. Followers, in turn, will have the option to receive reminders when the broadcast is approaching.

In his video, Mosseri also commented on the expansion of the Remix feature, which allows recording reactions and collages. The feature only worked with other Reels videos and has now been extended to feed videos.

