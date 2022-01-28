Intercontinental jet has its door ripped off in Cape Town – Prisma

Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Flight BA43 arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, one hour and 17 minutes late at 9:17 am.

Nothing to get in the way of the stretch back, which would only go out at night.

The aircraft used was the Boeing 777-200ER, registration G-YMMH, from British Airways.

Departure from Cape Town to London Heathrow Airport was scheduled for 9:03 pm.

But the return flight, the BA42, was cancelled.

With 12 years of use, the aircraft suffered a rather bizarre incident when it was still on the disembarkation bridge.

As passengers and crew left the jet, a tractor pushed back – when the plane is pushed back – to be placed in a remote position, until nightfall.

The detail is that the aircraft was still stuck at the disembarkation station.

And the unbelievable happened: the door of the huge intercontinental jet was ripped off in the incident.

Apparently, the technicians simply forgot that the door was still attached to the walkway.

The pataquada caused some inconvenience on other flights at Cape Town International Airport.

British Airways had to relocate several passengers to other flights.

Most travelers took the next BA plane, others were referred to different airlines. This forced delays on some international flights.

Most importantly, no one was hurt.

An investigation into what exactly caused this miscommunication is ongoing.

According to information from the RadarBox.com platform, the British Airways Boeing 777-200ER flew 388.9 hours last December.

It is a very used aircraft by the British company.

But the monthly average flown will certainly drop considerably after this mandatory stop in beautiful Cape Town.