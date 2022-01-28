iPhone gets unlocked via Face ID with mask in iOS 15.4

Apple launched this Tuesday (27) the first beta version of iOS 15.4. As the main novelty, the update implements the possibility of unlock iPhones via Face ID even when the user wears a face mask. The novelty, considered delayed by users of the system, is the evolution of the function of unlocking the cell phone using an Apple Watch.

In addition to ruling out the use of a branded smart watch, the new function can also be used in third-party applications. Until then, unlocking via Apple Watch only served to authenticate the use of the device. However, as noted by the website 9to5Mac, the new function is only available from iPhone 12.

Face ID will be able to authenticate on iPhones even when the user is wearing a face mask.

As a safety recommendation, Apple also tells users that Face ID “is most accurate when used for general face recognition.” “To use Face ID while wearing a mask, the iPhone recognizes the unique details around the eye area to perform authentications,” reads the new configuration page.

To register the face using a mask on the iPhone, making Face ID useful also in these situations, the user just needs to access the “Settings”, “Face ID” and choose the option “Use Face ID with a mask”. The new version does not yet have a public release date for all users.

iOS 15.4 still brings other additions. Among them, the update brings support for Unicode Consortium Emoji 14.0. This includes new smiley faces, face melting, lip biting, new hand gestures and new gender variants. In total, there are 37 new emojis and 75 new skin tones.

Universal Control

Another novelty released by Apple today was the Universal Control. Announced during the 2021 WWDC, it will allow users to control both their Mac and iPad as if they were a single device, switching the mouse cursor or trackpad between them, copying and pasting files and more.

In addition to iOS 15.4, Apple today also released beta versions of iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, and Xcode 13.3.