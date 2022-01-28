Is it necessary to change the toothbrush after covid-19?

With the new increase in cases of covid-19 by the Omicron variant, doubts about some hygiene care may be recurrent. One of them is with oral health. Research has already shown the relationship between the mouth and the coronavirus, pointing out that a carelessness in the hygiene of this area can even lead to the intensification of the situation. And, to help with prevention, some habits need to be implemented in everyday life.

Cleaning of brushes

After each brushing, it is important to clean the brush correctly. “Cleaning in running water should be carried out, removing residues left over from brushing and, finally, not drying the bristles on the hand and face towel, since a transfer of bacteria between the two surfaces can occur”, says the doctor. dentist and manager of new products and clinical practices at Neodent, Sergio Bernardes. In addition, in cases of contaminated people, it is recommended to spray 70% alcohol or 0.5% hydrogen peroxide over the entire surface of the brush to eliminate the virus. Another important factor is that the brush is always kept dry, so that humidity does not influence the accumulation of fungi and bacteria. If the patient has been hospitalized and used a hygiene kit in the hospital, the recommendation is to discard this toothbrush.

Wash your hands before brushing your teeth

Washing your hands is already among the ways to prevent covid-19. But performing this hygiene before brushing is also part of the care routine. “If hand hygiene is already essential in everyday life, when handling objects that will have direct contact with the mouth it becomes even more essential. The recommendation is to wash your hands well, with soap and water, up to the wrist and for approximately 20 seconds”, explains the dentist.

Separate the toothbrush

If only one person in the house has covid-19, the orientation is to prevent the toothbrush, as well as other hygiene products, from being in the same environment as the other objects of the family members. In this way, during the period of infection it is important to separate these oral health items and also never share them.

Change your toothbrush frequently

The replacement of brushes is also a recommendation that should already be part of everyone’s routine, but with the arrival of covid-19, this action is even more important. “It is essential that people who experience any health problem, including covid-19, change brushes. As well as those who were hospitalized, since the brush has direct contact with the mouth and can have viruses and bacteria accumulated”, emphasizes the dentist.

Storage

Keeping your toothbrushes properly is also part of the prevention process. Despite going against what a large part of the population follows, the correct storage should not be in drawers, closets or with protectors for the bristles. “Leaving the brushes closed or muffled is not the most appropriate, as it provides an environment conducive to the proliferation of bacteria. The ideal is to keep the brush open, with the bristles facing upwards and as far as possible from the toilet, which can, at the time of flushing, transmit germs to the air and contaminate the brush”, he points out. Another important point is to leave the brushes of family and friends separate, without contact with each other.

It is important to emphasize that, in order to combat the covid-19 pandemic, social isolation, the use of masks and the safety measures established by the health and management bodies of each municipality must be respected. According to experts, these are the fundamental ways of preventing cases of the disease.

