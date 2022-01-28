Issue #632: Ômicron – healthcare system falls again | The subject

The rapid spread of the most contagious variant of the coronavirus produces a record number of infected and once again overloads hospitals: in 6 states and the Federal District, the occupancy rate of ICU beds is above 80%, a critical situation that has not been seen for a long time. . Mostly less serious, the cases, however, are so numerous that they impact the front line: in a few moments of the pandemic there were so many professionals away from work. For those who stay, the feeling is one of exhaustion and bewilderment. “It looks like a different disease”, says infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, who almost two years ago accompanied the first serious Covid patient in the DF and since then has been active in the public and private networks of the federal capital. “A disease from the neck up” , she says, referring to the recurrence of symptoms such as sore throat and headache. “And of the unvaccinated”, as that is the status of most hospitalized. With so much learning gained since 2020, she laments the survival of the denialism, including among doctors. Last week, Ana Helena witnessed the death of a cardiologist colleague, not immunized and an apologist for chloroquine. For her, the priority now is to move forward with the children’s campaign: “A vaccinated adult is like a home with walls; the child without vaccine is a house without walls, which the thief will invade”.