Itapemirim resumes road transport

The Itapemirim group, which “temporarily” canceled its air operations in December, causing a crisis in the sector, reversed its decision to interrupt the service of lines in the interstate transport of passengers. The suspension and cancellation of routes were announced in December, following the company’s problems with its activities in the air sector.

In a note released this Thursday, 27th, the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) stated that, after conversations with Itapemirim, it approved the request for cancellation of the stoppage request. “In other words, services that would be interrupted at the company’s request continue to operate and are available to users,” the agency said.

At the time the interruption of services was announced, the company declared that the measure was part of a logistical and operational restructuring plan created to “reduce costs and maximize financial results on its long-haul routes”.

Sought, the company stated that the review of the request for cancellation/suspension of lines was answered by ANTT. “Not a passenger will be without the service and there will be no cancellation or suspension of service to any of the markets currently served. Operational adjustments were adopted that meet the rules of the regulatory agency. The Group reaffirms its commitment to complying with the rules of the sector and respecting to the passenger’s right to a service of excellence”, stated Itapemirim.