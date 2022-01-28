Itaú Unibanco plans to offer the “PIX credit” function

According to a report published on the Valor Econômico website, Itaú Unibanco has been working to be the first bank in the country to offer credit through the instant payment system, PIX. The payment method created and managed by the Central Bank of Brazil has been in existence for over a year and attracts new users every day.

The Itaú project involving PIX has already been selected by the Central Bank (BC) to be part of the Regulatory Sandbox, a BC initiative that tests financial projects. The initial idea is that the modality will be offered through cards from the financial institution, despite this, Itaú has not yet made official statements about the novelty.

what is expected of PIX credit is that the modality can be one more way to compete with the means of payment where it is possible interest-free installments. The source who informed Valor Econômico the news also suggests that there may be special conditions and discounts for users, in order to encourage the use of the function.

See the latest PIX updates

With the possibility of performing transfers and payments in a few secondswithout charging fees, the PIX gained space among Brazilians quite easily. Due to the large membership of payment system on the part of the population, the Central Bank has spared no effort to develop new tools for the PIX.

The most recent tools implemented by BC are PIX Saque and PIX Troco, which aim to facilitate the daily life of PIX users, as well as contribute to the Brazilian economy. Both modalities can be offered by commercial establishments, although they are not mandatory. According to the Central Bank, the functions can also increase the flow of customers to stores that offer these services.

through the PIX Withdrawalusers can withdraw money in stores, ATMs and even self-service channels. This modality ends up being advantageous for commercial establishments, because by using it, companies can save on security expenses and cash carriers.

already with the PIX Change, users can make a PIX for the establishment with a value greater than the purchase, so that the store returns the difference in cash. The advantage is the same as the aforementioned modality.

Itaú’s partnership with Ifood

What we can observe is that Itaú has sought to stand out in technologies that make life easier for Brazilians. At the end of 2021, the banking institution announced a partnership with the delivery service Ifood. With the new function, users can perform payments using PIXfor that, just enter bank password and complete the payment.

To make purchases on ifood using an account in another banking institutionyou still need to place the order, copy the code PIX available on Ifood and open another App to make the payment. The novelty of Itaú guarantees an automatic exchange of information between applications, streamlining and facilitating the process.