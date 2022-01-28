Iza posts stunning photo in Maldives and visual leaves fans drooling

The singer Iza collected praise after sharing yet another incredible record of his passage through Maldives Islands. The famous is spending a season in the region in an atmosphere of romance with her husband, Sérgio Santos.

In the post, the judge of The Voice Brasil appeared sporting her powerful curves amidst the paradisiacal look of the Maldives. THE cat sensualized for the camera while climbing the stairs of a deck mounted on the beach of crystal clear waters.

“My God”, fired the singer, who soon after put fire emojis in the caption. The registration yielded more than 600k likes and a shower of excited comments from followers.

“So this is the talisman?!” wrote a follower impressed by the beauty of the artist. “What a landscape 🥵 and I’m not even talking about Maldives… 😂🤪“, joked the singer marvvila. “Mercy what a perfect woman,” wrote one netizen. “Beloved Father! God and his favorites”, fired another.

Life changes and plans

Last year Iza gave an interview to JP magazine where she opened her heart and talked about her plans within her marriage with producer Sérgio Santos. The famous confessed that the dream of realizing motherhood is more and more alive in her life.

During the chat, the artist revealed that the move to a more spacious house fueled her desire to be a mother. Iza stated that after a conversation with American singer Ciara, she began to think more carefully about the matter.

“Something very important, very big, will always be happening, it will never be the time. Who told me that was [cantora norte-americana] Ciara, when I was recording with her in Los Angeles [o clipe “Evapora” também com Major Lazer, em 2019] and she was pregnant with her third child. I want to start trying after September 2022,” she declared.

Still on the change of property, the carioca confessed that felt a little invaded by the neighbors. “We used to live there because I was at another point in my career. I thought I could go to the beach, to the gym in the building. Because eventually people would get used to me. They are four-story buildings, people from the other penthouses kept an eye on mine, with cell phones. There was a school across the street. I started to feel trapped. And I needed to take care of my energy”, reported the cat.