Jade Picon is forgotten by BBB 22 participants and subject reverberates on the web

The leader’s test hasn’t even happened yet, but it’s already causing a stir at the BBB 22. On Thursday afternoon (27), the girls were in the colorful room while talking about who they would put in the VIP if they win the lead. But it turns out they left Jade Picon out.

Participants also said that the digital influencer would be very angry if they did not invite her to the VIP. Netizens are echoing this issue on social media and calling the girls “envious”.

Jade swearing she gets along great with the girls in the room 🗣

They were talking about who they would put in the VIP and forgot about her, Maria called her “the new resident” #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/nHCNQvDtTI — Dantas #BBB22 (@Dantinhas) January 27, 2022

See repercussion after the girls’ speech and Jade Picon’s exclusion

As we already mentioned, the BBB 22 girls were criticized for excluding Jade Picon from the VIP list. On Twitter, netizens detonated the participants and even said that some of them are jealous of the blogger.

Maria and Laís die of envy of jade just don’t see who doesn’t want to !!! — alisson🌪 (@tensobb) January 27, 2022

I believe they said that because they know that Jade is everywhere, and doesn’t sign with any group, since she saw that hers was on the straight and didn’t do anything — Malau 🌵🦀🧜‍♀️ (@mariachagas_) January 27, 2022

I think maria is making heads of the girls against jade because the PA wants jade no she felt maria envy the girls were very friendly jade talking i would go for her vip now maria and vini keep talking excluding jealous girl — Elizete Cosmo Da Silva (@CosmoElizete) January 27, 2022

Wow Slov saying she didn’t even remember her

As you don’t remember too much Sonsa girl until then I was thinking that Jade wanted Lucas.

New Resident who doesn’t come out of the Tongue of these Snakes 🐍 — Vanessa Palhano❤️ (@palhano_vanessa) January 27, 2022

