Jealous of Yasmin Brunet, Medina follows only 10 women on social media

the separation of Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina It still continues to give you something to talk about. The relationship, which lasted just over a year, was filled with controversy and a lot of jealousy on the part of the model. According to information from columnist Demétrio Vecchioli, from UOL, Medina started to follow only 10 women on Instagram because of his ex-wife.

The 10 women followed by Gabriel Medina on the social network are: his sister Sophia, sister-in-law Bruna, married to Felipe Medina, the couple’s daughter, Analua, family grandmother, Aurora, Yasmin and mother, Luiza, in addition to businesswoman Dani. Cruz, owner of Vult, skate champion Rayssa Leal, athlete Silvana Lima and Anielle Chekmenian.

For Leo Dias’ column, from the website Metrópoles, the blonde’s advice denied the information: “Gabriel stopped following women on Instagram because he wanted to of his own volition and she never prohibited him from anything,” she said. It is worth mentioning that before having a relationship with Brunet, the surfer followed many ‘friends’ and always lived in Neymar’s private parties. The now ex-couple began their romance at the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020. They married months later, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

