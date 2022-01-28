Jeep Renegade T270 Flex 4x4 appears on landing at dealerships

The Jeep Renegade 2023 is coming to dealers before the official launch in the Brazilian market.

The American brand’s compact SUV was initially leaked through a video and then Stellantis presented a teaser with two photos of the car.

Now, on social media, the Jeep Renegade 2023 is gaining space with images of the model being distributed across the country.

To guarantee delivery, Stellantis prepares the network with volumes that will be immediately targeted by the most hurried customers.

Without diesel, the 2023 Jeep Renegade also loses the E.torQ Evo 1.8, which many will not regret, unlike diesel.

To compose the offer, indicating a repositioning of the model in front of the Fiat Pulse, the GSE 1.3 Turbo engine appears.

In this case, the T270 Flex version has both front and all-wheel drive, as can be seen in the model captured in the images.

With 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, the GSE Turbo still delivers 27.5 kgfm, but the transmission changes according to the traction option.

In the Renegade T270 Flex 4×4, as in the photos, the automatic gearbox is the nine-speed ZF 9HP, acting on a system that features terrain modes.

At least in this part, the Renegade hasn’t lost the Trail Rated essence, so praised by the brand.

For those who prefer a lighter car, front-wheel drive is the option, however, even though it has the same engine, the gearbox is the six-speed Aisin.

With new full LED headlights, the 2023 Renegade gets a more closed and curved grille, as well as changes to the bumpers.

The darkened alloy wheels also help to compose the adventurous look of the little off roader.

At the rear, the new LED taillights have a modified layout. Inside, in addition to the 8.4-inch multimedia, the Renegade 2023 reveals its new digital cluster.

The instrumentation with a 7-inch screen is simple, not quite matching the Renegade, as is the steering wheel, which seems too “formal” for the model.

Jeep Renegade T270 Flex 2023 – Photo Gallery

[Fotos: Reprodução]