Jerominho is arrested again in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

the former councilor jerominho was arrested on Thursday afternoon (27) by Polinter agents. According to police, it is about the execution of an arrest warrant for a new conviction of him, of a crime committed in 2005: extortion increased by the use of firearm. The penalty for imprisonment is 16 years.

According to the police, investigations showed that Jerominho was the leader of the militia called the “Justice League”, and that the criminal group extorted van drivers in the Campo Grande region to pay the amounts determined by the former councilman. He was sentenced definitively this year. The militiaman will be referred to the Department of Penitentiary Administration.

Jerominho is a former councilor and spent more than a decade in prison alongside his former deputy and brother, Natalino Guimarães. Both are identified as creators of the Liga da Justiça militia, in Campo Grande, West Zone of Rio. from 2005.

In late 2020, the Federal Police carried out an operation that targeted the Jerominho family. The investigation found that the family wanted to occupy positions in the Executive and Legislative branches to regain power in the West Zone.

Daughter naming and return to politics

Government revokes appointment of Jerominho’s daughter

RJ2 showed this week that one of Jerominho’s daughters was appointed to a position of trust in the government of Cláudio Castro. Hellen Patricia Guinâncio Guimarães was chosen as an assistant at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Supply.

After the revelation, the government decided to unpublish the nomination. The report asked who the nomination came from and who decided to nominate her, but there was no response.

Hellen is the daughter, niece, sister and ex-wife of convicted militiamen. Her brother Luciano Guimarães and her ex-husband André Malvar remain in prison to this day, identified as murderers of the extermination group.

The day after the publication in the Official Gazette that made the appointment of his daughter “ineffective”, Jerominho took to social media and criticized Cláudio Castro’s retreat.

“It’s unfair to tar my daughter because she is Jerominho’s daughter. Will Rio de Janeiro accept this type of injustice, governor? We need a leader and you are a leader. You know my story, I remember you working as an advisor in the Chamber of Councilors and you remember me. At times, I fought for indignities that would be held against you”.

Also in the video, Jerominho even announced his return to politics.