Jessi vents to Rodrigo about Nat’s situation with Lucas

During Douglas’ party at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Jessilane Alves tried to talk to Natália Deodato about Lucas Bissoli, but the sister left her friend talking to herself. When observing the situation, Rodrigo approached and Jessi revealed that Nat was jealous of the approach between the brother and Slovenia.

“Be honest and say what you’re feeling. Don’t pretend it’s okay, when it’s not okay”, Jessi shot Nat. “It’s okay”, said the sister, moving away from her friend. Rodrigo saw the situation and went to find out what had happened. “Lucas and Eslô?”, asked the commercial manager.

“Natália feels it and she says no. Today we fought at the gym because I said to her: ‘Are you upset?’ And she said no. Tell her so she can tell me. But she says it’s okay, and it’s not okay. She says that we try to solve it. Don’t pretend to be strong all the time..”, he said. Jessi.

The teacher said she dropped a hint at Lucas earlier, but he brushed it off. “I told Lucas today: ‘Who I want doesn’t want me, whoever wants me I won’t want it’ and he laughed. I said: ‘You understand what I’m saying, right Lucas?'”, he said. “Lucas is between them over there…”, interrupted Rodrigo.

“But Eslô only stays close to him at parties, but during the week at the house I don’t see them talking..”, Jessi observed. “Is it over there [Eslô] he plays a nice game between him and Eli…”, Rodrigo opined. “The problem is that something is going on and Natália is getting hurt, but she doesn’t want to accept that she’s getting hurt”, analyzed the teacher.

Rodrigo agreed and changed the subject, talking about the brothers in the house.