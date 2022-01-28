João Guilherme interrupts the program and delivers a traumatic episode of Faustão, who reacts angry

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

João Guilherme
João Guilherme delivers Faustão’s fall at his house on the beach (Image: Reproduction – Band / Editing – RD1)

João Guilherme delivered an episode of faustão during the presenter’s program on band. During the attraction, the son revealed that his father starred in a hilarious scene during a family vacation trip to the beach.

In the middle of the program, João Guilherme said that the patriarch took a bad fall. “This one took a tumble once, we went to spend New Year’s Eve on the beach”, began the young man. “Took a fall, the light in the house went out”, continued.

Faustão entered in the middle and clarified the episode: “It’s just that there was no light, pow. I went up the stairs and Serginho Groisman didn’t come out. He thought we were going to serve something, but we didn’t serve f***ing anything”.

Faustão reacts with anger with João Guilherme

In response to his son, the veteran nudged: “Go on Catia Fonseca’s program to tell these things. Don’t you have a topic? Every day you deliver one of the family here. Have you recovered?”.

He finished: “Nelson Rubens, take it to RedeTV! that guy!”. The moment became the target of comments on Twitter.

Check out the backlash on the web:

