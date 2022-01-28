João Guilherme interrupts the program and delivers a traumatic episode of Faustão, who reacts angry

João Guilherme delivered an episode of faustão during the presenter’s program on band. During the attraction, the son revealed that his father starred in a hilarious scene during a family vacation trip to the beach.

In the middle of the program, João Guilherme said that the patriarch took a bad fall. “This one took a tumble once, we went to spend New Year’s Eve on the beach”, began the young man. “Took a fall, the light in the house went out”, continued.

Faustão entered in the middle and clarified the episode: “It’s just that there was no light, pow. I went up the stairs and Serginho Groisman didn’t come out. He thought we were going to serve something, but we didn’t serve f***ing anything”.

Faustão reacts with anger with João Guilherme

In response to his son, the veteran nudged: “Go on Catia Fonseca’s program to tell these things. Don’t you have a topic? Every day you deliver one of the family here. Have you recovered?”.

He finished: “Nelson Rubens, take it to RedeTV! that guy!”. The moment became the target of comments on Twitter.

Check out the backlash on the web:

João Guilherme delivers facts about Faustão on national television and the presenter asks him to go and tell about the lives of others on gossip programs #FaustaoNaBand pic.twitter.com/TtewTu5CPr — Gabriel Menezes (@briel_menezes) January 25, 2022

Lol the shocked face of Faustão#BBB22 https://t.co/1qoC670xat — Ricardo (@fossachiara) January 26, 2022

How has no one ever put Fausto and his son together before? Lol https://t.co/UgtXzDvfZa — Jeff Ribeiro 🎲🌊 (@JeffRtv) January 26, 2022

João Guilherme is practically dropping a pearl a day on the program. https://t.co/R4GlpW3RPr — Marcelo Jungbluth (@JungbluthMar) January 26, 2022

I’m loving this duo https://t.co/CN1ZaNGBBG — fake love (@leonardoarea) January 26, 2022

he’s 17 and acts like he’s 40 https://t.co/7D2KYp5uBx — Bebel (@lu4iza) January 26, 2022

IS THAT THERE WAS NO LIGHT F*** the expletive before 21 o’clock#FaustãoNaBand https://t.co/3GP96FPop5 — I became a bandit yes (@rubecomenta) January 25, 2022

Nelson Rubens, take this pimp to RedeTV! #FaustaoNaBand https://t.co/eryCMx2Uay — Will (@willrrtado) January 25, 2022

