Joe Rogan: Lies and Prejudices of the Podcaster That Made Neil Young Ask to Leave Spotify | Pop & Art

Neil Young isn’t the only one who wants distance from Joe Rogan. The presenter has been causing controversy for several years, while gaining millions of listeners in the US.

Spotify began removing music by Neil Young, who demanded that the platform take down an episode of a Rogan podcast with lies about Covid. Otherwise, he would rather leave the platform – which he did.

Joe Rogan has a history of bigoted speeches, with racism and transphobia, and also of false information – not just about vaccines. Even so, he is extremely popular in the US.

Joe Rogan, 54, is a UFC commentator, comedian and presenter. “The Joe Rogan Experience” is Spotify’s most-streamed podcast, which has the rights to the show. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company paid more than $100 million for the podcast exclusivity.

Since signing Joe Rogan, Spotify has been the target of criticism. The Swedish company tries to sidestep the controversies without losing its presenter who attracts around 11 million listeners per episode.

The magazine’s website Variety found in 2021 that Spotify quietly took down some of the most problematic episodes, such as the interview with a leader of the white supremacist group Proud Boys, who said that Muslims should not mix with people. from western countries.

Here are some of Joe Rogan’s lies and prejudices:

Vaccines are not needed

The statement that made Neil Young leave Spotify echoes misinformation about Covid vaccines. “If you’re like 21 and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I say no,” Joe Rogan told his millions of listeners.

He said that if a person is healthy they don’t need to get the vaccine. The speech was so irresponsible that it received a response from Anthony Fauci, who was the main US scientist in the fight against Covid. “That’s incorrect,” he said in a guest appearance on “Today.”

Joe Rogan has also used the program several times to defend drugs that have been proven ineffective against Covid.

On January 12, 2022, a group of 270 US scientists released an open letter to Spotify criticizing Joe Rogan for his “worrying history of spreading misinformation, especially about the Covid pandemic” and asking the company for clearer policies to moderate this content.

Joe Rogan has already had several lines criticized by trans people and LGBTQIA+ rights advocates. In 2013, for example, he said of a trans fighter: “She calls herself a woman…but I disagree.” He also once said that she was “a man without a penis”.

He also offended the Kardashian sisters and said that maybe Caitlyn Jenner had “turned into a dick” for having lived with them. Caitilyn responded to TMZ: “He’s a homophobe and a transphobe.”

Another type of insult repeated by Rogan is a racist term against black people – in one video, he pronounces the “N word” several times. Another video shows the presenter comparing a neighborhood of black people to the movie “Planet of the Apes”.

In 2020, Rogan passed on to his millions of listeners the false information that left-wing “activists” had set fire to Oregon’s forests and caused the massive fires that were ravaging the region at the time.

He later apologized on Twitter, saying that “it was irresponsible not to check before repeating” the information.

Another much-criticized Joe Rogan episode was when comedian Joey Diaz came on his show and claimed that he forced women to have sex in exchange for being able to perform at a comedy club. He recounts details of the abuse while Joe Rogan claps his hands and laughs.

2 of 2 Neil Young during a performance in Washington in November 2015 — Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Archive Neil Young during a performance in Washington in November 2015 — Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Archive

Neil Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer make his music available. The letter was later deleted.

In a second post, the singer claimed that the platform “has become the home of disinformation that puts lives at risk” and that it has “lies sold for money”.

Spotify defended the accusations in a statement on Wednesday, in which it says it has removed more than 20,000 episodes related to Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, but that it seeks to balance the safety of listeners with freedom for creators.

“We are very sorry about Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we look forward to having him back soon.”

On his website, Young said he learned about the problem when he learned of hundreds of scientists, professors and public health experts joining together in a request for the platform to take down an episode of Rogan’s podcast. In it, the presenter talked to an immunologist who, according to the group, spread “several lies about vaccines against Covid”.