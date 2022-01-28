Joy commits madness and tragically dies; see photos · TV news

Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will die while trying to make her mark on an overpass in Um Lugar ao Sol. Hanging from a rope, which will eventually break, the tagger will fall from the elevated point in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The tragic outcome will be accompanied by Ravi (Juan Paiva) who, despite screaming for his beloved, will not be able to do anything to save her.

Initially scheduled to air on Wednesday (26), the scene will be shown on Friday night (28). In order to have the serial on the air until the premiere of Pantanal, which was postponed by two weeks, Globo has cut up to 20 minutes from each original chapter, according to a survey carried out by TV news.

After falling out with Inácia (Yara de Novaes) because of Francisco’s abandonment, the young woman decides to visit her son. Very emotional, she will give Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) a medal and ask her sister to hold it in the child’s crib.

Joy will tell the girl that she will leave, never to return. Then, the rebel will go to a graffiti with friends on a high viaduct. When Christian/Renato’s best friend (Cauã Reymond) gets home, Mimi will tell him about her sister’s visit and everything she said.

Desperate, the good guy will go after her, but he will arrive too late. He will see the moment when his ex-wife will fall off the flyover after doing the last graffiti. “Joy”, shouts the boy, desperate.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

