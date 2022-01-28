Judge who voted for the release of the Bitcoin Pharaoh leaves the class that judges the case

The only one to vote to release Glaidson Acácio dos Santos from prison, judge William Douglas asked to be transferred in October to the group responsible for the case. He ruled in favor of the Pharaoh of Bitcoin and owner of GAS Consultoria and then returned to his area.

The musical chairs was reported on Tuesday (25) by Veja magazine. Douglas generally judges tax cases. The Second Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region deals with criminal proceedings and it was there that the magistrate asked to be transferred.

The exchange was made with André Fontes, who confirmed to the magazine that it was his colleague who asked for the change.

“According to Fontes, William Douglas is a judge awarded for his productivity and thought he would have a great contribution to give to a complex group like the penal one”, informs the report.

But shortly after voting on Glaidson’s habeas corpus request, the judge decided to return to tax cases.

“Sources said, however, that the judge sought him out again because he wanted to change his post, saying that the productivity system he had implemented as a judge was good for a single subject, not for three themes as happened in the second group of the TRF”, he says. the report.

pay for release

In his vote for Glaidson’s HC, William Douglas literally proposes that the entrepreneur exchange the provisional release for reimbursement of clients.

According to the judge, only the entrepreneur would have access to the funds. But it’s not clear why he can’t give someone a power of attorney or simply reveal the keys to a lawyer – the fact that he’s in prison is not per se a deterrent.

“He (the ex-waiter) obviously has every interest in solving the problem with the courts and I believe he will be able to return that money to everyone. And he will know how to return it, he will be able to return all that money because he who has access to it, we will not be able to do it alone. So, my vote is that we link his release to the return of the values ​​that are…. of the values ​​of the people who invested with him. That’s my vote,” Douglas said at the time.

Courtmates disagree

The rapporteur, federal judge Flávio Lucas, said that there is a real chance of escape, that Glaidosn’s wife continues to operate in the market after her arrest and that there are indications of involvement with the militia, which puts public safety at risk.

Federal judge Marcello Granado fully accompanied the rapporteur, noting that the lack of formal accounting by GAS would also indicate non-compliance with the mandatory communications provided for in the money laundering law.

Terribly Evangelical

William Douglas was mentioned as one of the names that President Jair Bolsonaro thought to be the minister of the “terribly evangelical” Supreme Court.

According to Veja, Douglas would have the support of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s son.

“What the STF needs and what Brazil deserves and is entitled to is a minister who judges with impartiality and who applies and defends the letter of the Federal Constitution. A Supreme Court needs to have a minimum representation of the society in which it is inserted and respect the values ​​of the Brazilian people”, Doulas told the Correio Braziliense newspaper.

GAS Consulting case

Glaidson has been in prison since August on charges of a crime against the national financial system, allegedly applied from his company GAS Consultoria. The business is known in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, for offering controversial cryptocurrency investment contracts.

The Federal Police, the CVM and the Public Ministry, joined documents seized in the Kryptos operation and the Justice made him a defendant earlier this month, along with 16 other defendants. His wife Mirelis Zarpa, the likely head of the business that promised 10% monthly earnings, is still at large.

At the time of the arrest of Glaidson and other suspects, PF and IRS agents seized 591 bitcoins, valued at around R$195 million at the current price, dozens of luxury cars and more than R$13 million in cash.

The case has already reached the Superior Court of Justice, which denied the HC.

attempted murder

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro announced in October last year the indictment of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos for attempted murder. The owner of GAS Consultoria, also known as Pharaoh of Bitcoin, is suspected of ordering the murder of Nilson Alves da Silva in March this year.

As reported by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Nilson would be spreading throughout the city of Cabo Frio (RJ) that the owner of GAS would be arrested and this motivated Glaidson to order his murder.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro also accuses Glaidson of having ordered the death of Wesley Pessano, who was found shot to death on August 4 of last year in São Pedro da Aldeia, Lagos Region.

Counterpoint

The TRF-2 press office sent a counterpoint to the Bitcoin Portal, denying that the judge had requested a transfer to vote on a specific case.

Regarding the article published in the Column Radar Econômico of Revista Veja, online edition, on 1/25/2022, it is worth clarifying:

The article suggests that the change of trial group carried out by federal judge William Douglas, in October of last year, would have the objective of enabling his participation in the trial of a specific habeas corpus request. It so happens that, not being the rapporteur of that appeal, the magistrate would not be able to know the specific day that would be put on the agenda for analysis.

It is important to emphasize that the main action is still being processed in the first instance of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro. It is completely unreasonable to assume any interest on the part of the judge in the case, not least because he left the Panel that will still judge the main case.

The journalist made contact asking only about the change of class, and made no mention of the criminal case addressed by her in the column.

It is present in the case file, the duly reasoned vote of the federal judge William Douglas, according to the magistrate’s understanding, mentioning the legislation, doctrine and jurisprudence that, in the form of his free conviction, applied to the concrete case.

In the two months he was in the criminal group, the magistrate participated in hundreds of criminal, social security and intellectual property trials. Thousands of cases were judged by the members of the collegiate, without any questioning or external conclusions.

All Class changes are made in the form of the Internal Regulations of TRF 2, with voting by the full members of the Court.

The promotion of judge William Douglas to TRF2 was not made by choice of the Executive Branch, but by the technical and objective criterion of seniority. In other words: at the time, he was the oldest federal judge acting in the 2nd region and was unanimously endorsed by the plenary of the TRF2 and, subsequently, appointed by the President of the Republic, as determined by the Constitution of the Republic.

Therefore, in view of the erroneous statements in the article published on the magazine’s website, we request that the text of the report be corrected and that this clarification note be published in full in the column.

*Text amended at 16:33 on 01/27/2022 to add the TRF-2 counterpoint note.