Lacen identifies 1st case of “flurona” in Piauí in an 84-year-old woman

The Central Laboratory of the State (Lacen-PI) confirmed this Thursday morning (27), the first case of simultaneous infection by the influenza and coronavirus viruses. The information was passed on by the State Department of Health (Sesapi) and the identification of the double contamination was observed in an 84-year-old woman, resident of Parnaíba.

According to Sesapi, the woman, who has comorbidities, had mild flu-like symptoms – such as fever, headache and body ache – needed hospitalization in a clinical bed, at HEDA, but has since been discharged. She has comorbidities and the confirmatory result of the RT-PCR test came out today (27). Lacen reported that the influenza virus detected in the patient is H3N2.

The so-called flurone is the double contamination that occurs when two tests – for flu and covid-19 – are positive. The term was created from the words “flu” (flu, in English) and “rona” (from coronavirus). As the symptoms of covid and influenza are similar, only a specific laboratory test can confirm the co-infection by the two viruses.

“Because of the similarity of symptoms, the two infections may initially be confused. The only way to identify flurone is by testing for Covid-19 and influenza”, says Herlon Guimarães, Health Care Superintendent. more serious forms.

In addition, it is necessary to follow the other measures to protect against the virus, such as the use of a protective mask, constant hand hygiene, distancing and, if necessary, social isolation.

