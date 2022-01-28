Learn why participants wear satin caps to sleep

Since the beginning of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), an accessory used inside the house has been drawing the public’s attention: the satin cap. Both the straight strands by Jade Picon, the “black power” by Luciano Estevan and the laces by Brunna Gonçalves spend the night covered by the item while they sleep. But why? What is the function of the satin cap?

According to João Gabriel Nunes, a trichologist who is a member of the Sociedade Brasileira do Cabelo and founder and responsible for the Centro Médico Capilar in Mogi Guaçu (SP), “the satin cap has become a very valuable item during sleep because it helps to keep hair hydration and avoid frizz”.

“The friction with the cotton pillowcase can open the hair cuticles, which favors dryness, opacity and tangles in the hair”, explains the professional, in an interview with the UOL.

Benefit for straight X curly

As seen in the global reality show, the trichologist claims that the cap can be used on all types of hair. “However, people with fine or curly hair end up benefiting even more due to the greater fragility and tendency to frizz that these types of wires already have”.

Nunes explains the most common problems with different types of locks and the effect of the accessory on each one: “Thin straight hair, because it is more fragile, has a greater tendency to break. to persistent frizz”.

“The satin cap helps to avoid these situations, preserving moisture, sealing the cuticles and, consequently, providing looser, shiny and resistant hair”.

who should avoid

Despite being recommended for all hair types, not all people adapt well to the satin cap. This is because, during the use of the accessory, the covered area is less ventilated, which can contribute to the development of skin changes.

Geisa Costa, specialist in dermatology and creator of the Art Beauty Center, in São Paulo (SP), warns: “There is a risk of bringing diseases if the person is already predisposed to seborrheic dermatitis or has a scalp condition. , the use of the cap can harm and increase this condition”.

The dermatologist recommends that these patients exchange the cap for a satin pillowcase.

How to use

The satin cap requires some care that must be followed by everyone to keep the wires strong and healthy and not harm the scalp. Geisa Costa emphasizes: “It is essential that the cap is not used with damp hair”.

She adds: “It’s not enough to wash your hair and blow-dry the length of the strands, because the scalp is a ‘sponge’ and takes six hours to dry. So to wear the cap, you need to dry your hair up to six hours before to sleep”.

It is also necessary to properly care for the cap: “It should be washed weekly and dried under intense sunlight to kill all fungi and bacteria. It is best to have two caps so that, while one is being washed and sterilized in the sun, the other is in use. And never store it in a damp and stuffy place – that is: the bathroom is not the ideal place”.