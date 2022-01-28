Legacy of Thieves Collection is R$50

This Friday (28) is special for fans of Nathan Drake, as it is the opening day of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a collection that brings together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Those who already have at least one of the games on PS4 can upgrade paid to get the new version, and Sony has just revealed the price for that: R$50.

To get the port, just go to the game’s page on the PS Store. If the user already has A Thief’s End and/or The Lost Legacy in the library, the option to upgrade will be available for the aforementioned R$50. If this is not the case, the standard cost is R$249.50.

PlayStation in the United Kingdom had already revealed the price of the upgrade in the country: £10. With that, it was already possible to predict the R$50 in Brazil, since similar updates — Death Stranding Director’s Cut, for example — also had this cost. .

Apparently, it’s a good idea to invest in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. On Metacritic, the game has a momentary average of 87 points, based on 65 reviews. In addition, the MeuPlayStation awarded a score of 95, on account of the various graphical and performance improvements.

It’s also worth remembering: guaranteeing the upgrade, the player also wins a ticket worth R$ 24 to watch Uncharted: Off the Map in cinemas.

Saves and trophies can be transferred to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Saves and trophies from Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy on PS4 can be transferred to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5. With this, the player will be able to keep their progress, but don’t wait for two platinums: the game starring Chloe Frazer doesn’t offer the trophy. Know more!