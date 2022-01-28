‘Linn da Quebrada is the wisdom of BBB 22’

Linn da Quebrada showed her wisdom on “BBB 22” by intervening in a comment made by Naiara Azevedo after Natália tried to give up the game for having been shaken by the kiss of Lucas and Slovenia during the party of leader Douglas Silva this morning (27 ). The countrywoman said that the sister “shouldn’t cry for a male”.

Naiara Azevedo talked about giving up the game and began to share her experience, talking about herself. Then Linn, who is the wisdom of the reality show, said it wasn’t about her and told Naiara to go to her corner and leave Natália alone. The whole affair didn’t last more than 20 minutes. Ju Nogueira, host of “Splash Show”

According to Ju Nogueira, Lucas and Eslovênia’s kiss was an emotional trigger for Natália, who was interested in her brother and has already reported having experienced rejection problems in the past.

It is worth mentioning that Natalia’s bid was not just for the kiss. That was a trigger for all the emotional issues she already carries. She had already spoken at other times about how lonely she felt, the loneliness and social issues she has experienced as well.

‘Rodrigo is like Gui Araújo’

Who also caused controversy during the party at dawn was Rodrigo Mussi. Brother and Lucas had a disagreement because the commercial manager wants to convince people to make the game he believes is right.

Ju Nogueira comments that Rodrigo, who became Anitta’s crush, has a behavior similar to that of Gui Araújo, the singer’s ex-boyfriend and former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (Record).

I already warned Anitta several times on the ‘Splash Show’ for her to run. She already had Gui Araújo in her life and she has to run because Rodrigo is the same, male lecturer, nobody can take it anymore.

‘Splash Show with Zeca Camargo’

Presented by Zeca Camargo every Thursday and Friday, the “Splash Show” takes on its more pop touch, discussing the topics that are trending in series, movies and also in music. The show airs at 1pm on Splash’s YouTube.