Linn says he had ‘difficult relationship’ with Arthur Aguiar

Linn da Quebrada, one of the names of the cabin group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), talked to Rodrigo at the pool about the relationship with Arthur Aguiar before the confinement.

The two acted together in the series “Segunda Chamada”, a 2019 plot in which they played the couple Natasha and Evandro, and, according to Linn, the atmosphere between the two was not the best, but that is changing in reality:

I had a more difficult relationship before [com ele]and from there we ended up getting closer. Linn da Quebrada

Then Rodrigo, who yesterday got into a fight with Lucas and Natalia when talking about Arthur, continued to criticize the actor.

