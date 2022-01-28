Lotofácil 2433 result for today, Thursday (27/01/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2433 is R$ 1.5 million. photo: file

Time to check today’s Lotofácil numbers. Starting at 8 pm on Thursday, January 27, the lottery for the Lotofácil contest 2433 will take place. The prize of the day reaches R$ 1.5 million, so get ready for the result:

Today’s Lotofácil 2433 Result

Players can win a prize by hitting 11, 12, 13, 14, or 15 scores in the draw, which takes place in São Paulo. The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil were: 01-03-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-15-18-20-21-24.

Lotofácil Prize





All players can win a prize by hitting 11, tens, 12 tens, 13 tens, 14 tens or 15 tens. In the three smallest bands, R$5 is paid for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. In other words, everyone wins.

Caixa then deducts the fixed premiums and distributes the remainder as follows: 13% for the range of 14 numbers and 62% for the range of 15 tens. If more than one bet hits the result of the lottoeasy, the main prize will be shared equally among all the winners.

Thus, the value may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Caixa Lotteries. If no one hits the 15 tens, the amount accumulates for the next contest, in the respective range.

The probability of hitting the Lotofácil result with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a game of 20 tens (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

Winners can redeem the prizes at Caixa branches by presenting the original ticket, ID card and CPF. In lottery houses, players can receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. But Caixa Loterias also allows the transfer of online betting winnings to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have a period of up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the Lotofácil result to withdraw the amount.

