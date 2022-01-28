Luciana Gimenez talks about self-esteem and mental health: “I have age trauma because I grew up hearing that ‘man matures, woman rots'” – Vogue

+



Luciana Gimenez (Photo: Disclosure)

For over 20 years on television, Luciana Gimenez knows well the power of the image. Perfect skin, anti-aging creams, preventive botox are terms that still guide the beauty market and show that the age and aging combo is still, unfortunately, a taboo in Brazilian society that needs to be more debated. “I’m a little traumatized by this age thing. I grew up hearing ‘man matures, woman rots'”, says the presenter, in an exclusive chat.

Women with wide media exposure, such as Luciana, are well aware of how problematic the aesthetic pressure of ‘eternal youth’ can be. “I think there is an absurd prejudice after a woman turns 40 and people don’t talk about it”, she says. Before debuting as a presenter, it is worth remembering, she had a successful career as a model – a job that began when she was still a teenager and took her to the prestigious universe of fashion houses in Europe.

With a notorious public career, he never gave up his personal life. Among friendships and loves, she became the mother of Lucas Jagger, a son she had with star Mick Jagger in 1999. Years later, in 2011, she had Lorenzo Gabriel with businessman Marcelo de Carvalho. When asked about how she seeks a balance between being a mother and taking care of herself, Luciana categorically: “I’m very involved in raising my children. In fact, I raise my children, so it’s not even involvement, it’s my responsibility. they and I have been going for 3 weeks and I haven’t had much time to go to the gym. So, unfortunately, my gym always suffers”, he confesses.

In an exclusive interview, the presenter spoke openly about self-esteem, confesses that she cannot live without hair dye, shows how her eldest son influences her wardrobe and how she has sought balance to take care of her mental health. Check it out in full below:

You said recently that you’re terrified of talking about age. Is this your biggest fear?

I’m a little traumatized by this age thing. I grew up hearing “man matures, woman rots”. I heard that a lot, so I really have a little trauma. I think there is an absurd prejudice and people don’t talk about it. They talk about other types of prejudice. After a woman turns 40 – and of course this does not apply to all women – for Brazilians, there is enormous prejudice. So I traumatized.

How is your relationship with hair? Are you thinking of using natural threads at some point or are you a dye lover?

I use natural hair without a brush, when I travel, for example. But I’ve had gray hair since I was 30 and I’ll never let my hair down (laughs). I have a little despair about this.

Do you feel like you’ve already found your style or are you still experimenting a lot with new ideas?

My style is very classic. I like classic things. But I’m always open to new moments. If it looks nice, we’ll take it.

Are you the type to follow the latest fashion and beauty trends? If so, what are your favorites at the moment?

I don’t really follow fashion trends. But my son Lucas is hot on my heels and now he’s kind of desperate to teach me about jeans. He says that I wear everything wrong, that I need to wear things that are wider, but loose, to show the boot. The fashion trend I follow is Lucas Jagger.

You are very involved in raising your children. Can you find the balance between being a mother and taking care of yourself?

I am very involved in raising my children. In fact, I raise my children, so it’s not even involvement, it’s my responsibility. Now, it’s just me and they’ve been here for 3 weeks and I haven’t had much time to go to the gym. So, unfortunately, my gym always suffers.

You are a self-confessed travel lover and you started 2022 with two very different scenarios: the beach in Bahia and the snowy mountains of Colorado. Where can we expect to see Luciana Gimenez now?

I love to travel, whenever I can, I’m getting to know some new place, another culture, other people! I would love to do a travel program.

You recently posted a bikini photo in the snow. In addition to being cold, have your arms felt the sting of the third dose of the vaccine?

Yes, I’m vaccinated.

On the plane or already enjoying the holidays, what can’t be missing from Luciana’s playlist?

Now I’m very much with Elton John and Dua Lipa. I really like wedding music. People laugh at me, but I really like “Love Is In the Air” (John Paul Young). I really like music like that and a mix with vintage. I like everything good!