Luciano catches Covid two days after being eliminated and is barred from Globo TV News

Luciano Estevan tested positive for Covid-19 this Thursday (27) and had to cancel his participation in Fora da Casa, led by Ana Clara Lima on Globoplay. “Good recovery to you”, wished the presenter when revealing the diagnosis of the first eliminated from BBB 22.

While the program took place live on Globo’s streaming platform, Ana Clara revealed the reason for the absence of the actor and model, who was eliminated from the reality show last Tuesday (25).

“Unfortunately, Luciano tested positive for Covid. We have all the safety standards, and he couldn’t be here in the studio. Luciano, a kiss and good recovery to you”, said the also former participant of the confinement program.

Luciano left Big Brother Brasil 22 after disputing the first wall of the season against Natália Deodato and Naiara Azevedo. The dancer registered 49.31% of popular rejection.

Natalia received 34.89% of the public vote. Naiara, who pulled Estevan to the wall and threatened to give up the program, was the least voted with only 15.8%. According to Globo, this wall registered more than 30 million votes.

“From the moment I first appeared on a TV show, my mother was like, ‘My son is famous.’ That word stuck, it was very simple, but very important. I think a lot of people saw it as a treacherous thing.” , lamented the actor after being eliminated for declaring, several times, his desire to become famous as the singer Beyoncé.

Check out Ana Clara’s speech:

🚨 Ana Clara informing that Luciano tested positive for Covid-19. Detail: he has been out of the house for 48 hours #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/uu5yoatlWn — Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) January 28, 2022

