Luciano tests positive for Covid-19 and raises concern

Luciano was the first to be eliminated from the “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Luciano Estevan tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after being eliminated from “BBB 22”. The information was released by Ana Clara during the program “Fora da Casa BBB”, shown live on Globoplay, this Thursday (27).

“Unfortunately, Luciano tested positive for Covid-19. We have all the safety standards here at Globo and he tested positive, so he can’t be here at the studio today. Luciano, a kiss. Good recovery to you!” , said the presenter.

The fact that Luciano tested positive for the disease just 48 hours after leaving the confinement made internet users question the possibility that he had already left the contaminated program.

It is important to remember that the omicron variant, in addition to being more contagious, has a shorter incubation period. Incubation is the time that passes from exposure to the virus until symptoms appear.

Yahoo got in touch with Globo to get information about the health of the participants who are still in the game, but there was no response until the publication of this text.

Paulo Vieira, who debuted in a comedy show on the reality show, recorded with Luciano on Wednesday (26). On Twitter, the actor expressed concern about his brother’s diagnosis. But after netizens believe he also has the disease, the artist reassured the public. “I took the test yesterday and today: I’m clean”, he declared.

Covid-19 has already affected the “BBB 22”

Even before the show’s premiere, Covid-19 was already giving the direction of the reality show a headache. Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada tested positive for the disease during confinement at the hotel. In order not to disqualify the brothers, Boninho decided to postpone their entry.