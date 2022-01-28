Ludmila Ferber, singer and pastor, dies at 56 | Rio de Janeiro

The gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber died at the age of 56, this Wednesday (26).

The information was confirmed by the record company Sony Music Gospelfrom where she was hired.

The place of death was not reported. According to the artist’s official website, she lived in Rio with her daughters.

“Unfortunately, our warrior pastor Ludmila Ferber left us, but here are her legacy, her songs, her example, her tenacity, her purpose, her struggle, her faith, her art, her poetry and her history! Our condolences to the family. May God console everyone who somehow lived with our dear pastor! Now you can stop fighting. Rest in peace!” reads the post.

She had been battling lung cancer since 2018, when she announced her diagnosis and the start of treatment on her social media.

“’In times of war, never stop fighting.’ Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: chemotherapy treatment. But even though the pace of ministry trips slowed down for a while, my ministry didn’t stop. My life hasn’t stopped. And it won’t stop, ”he said in an excerpt of the text.

In March of last year, Ludmila stated that she relied on faith to continue fighting the disease.

“It’s not easy, but God’s grace is enough to make us go through all the processes in our battles, until we overcome everything, and win. Conquering the mount of health, conquering the mount of fullness, receiving the evidence with courage and courage… thanking you for every ‘small’ advance, every apparent ‘small’ victory,” he said in another post.

Ludmila Ferber even joined the faculty of pedagogy at UFRJ, but her passion for music spoke louder. She made a career in the group Koinonyabut emerged on the music scene as a nationally known name in the gospel market as a solo artist.

Among his biggest hits are “Dreams of God”, “Blow the Spirit”, “I hear God call me” and “Never stop fighting”. During cancer treatment, Ludmila released her first album in five years, “A new beginning”.

Mayor and Governor lament

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), mourned Ludmila’s death on social media.

“’I’m sure this song will renew your strength to continue the journey… but remember, seek the Face of God!! From him comes our breath of life!’ My condolences to the friends, family and the huge legion of fans of Pastor Ludmila Ferber”, said the mayor.

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) also released a note of condolence.

“’Don’t give up, don’t stop believing, God’s dreams will never die.’ For us who believe in the resurrection, death is the return home, close to the Father. I send my condolences to the friends and family of Pastor Ludmila Ferber. May God bring comfort at this time,” said the governor of Rio.