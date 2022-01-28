Magalu and owner of Casas Bahia fight in court over Google ads

Magazine Luiza and Via Varejo – owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto – are the protagonists of a judicial imbroglio in which they accuse each other of ‘unfair competition’ because of Google ads. The dispute was reported by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by the UOL, who had access to the processes.

The companies claim that, when typing the names of the companies in the search engine, the search result leads to the competitor’s links. The two accuse each other in the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) of including the name of the other brand in the list of words linked to their ad.

The first lawsuit was filed by Magazine Luiza against Via Varejo on November 25 of last year. The company accuses the owner of Casas Bahia of running sponsored links linked to searches for the words “Magazine Luiza” and “Magalu”.

“When a third party, in particular a competitor, acquires an advertisement based on another’s distinctive sign, it is concluded that there is a trademark violation and unfair competition practice”.

On the same day, according to the newspaper O Globo – which had access to the file – Magazine Luiza obtained a favorable decision from Judge Eduardo Palma Pellegrinelli, of the 2nd Business Court of Arbitration Conflicts. He granted urgent relief for Via Varejo to stop using the brands for the dissemination of sponsored links. The magistrate gave the owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto a maximum period of two hours to comply with the decision and stipulated a fine of R$ 5 million in case of non-compliance.

The case is still awaiting a decision on the merits. Magazine Luiza asks the Justice to order the competitor to pay it compensation of at least R$ 150 thousand for material damages.

Via Retail rebate

On December 1st of last year, Via Varejo also sued Magazine Luiza, alleging that the competitor was ordered to pay damages. The retailer accuses Magalu of using the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio brands, including typos, such as keywords for sponsored links on Google and other platforms, such as Bing.

According to O Globo, Via Varejo admits the practice, but says that this type of advertisement “was a common and tolerated practice in this segment (high-access marketplaces), in line with free enterprise, economic order, freedom of choice of consumer”, but that the competitor “changed the dynamics of self-regulation” by suing it first.

Judge Luiz Felipe Benedi, of the 1st Business Court of Conflicts and Arbitration, then granted an injunction ordering Magazine Luiza to “cease the use of the brands” competitors.

Magazine Luiza denied having hired ads using Via Varejo’s brands as keywords and accused the competitor of making accusations based on “lies and omissions”. The company attached reports from the Google Ads system that would prove that it had not infringed.

In a note sent to UOL, Magalu’s advisory said it does not comment on ongoing processes. Via Varejo, on the other hand, did not send a position until the publication of this article.