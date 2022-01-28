Malware for Android wipes bank account and resets cell phone; understand

The Brata banking fraud trojan, first identified in Brazil in 2019, is back with a host of new features. The malware has been repackaged and now, in addition to draining bank accounts, it can activate a kill switch that performs a factory reset and wipes all data from your Android OS phone.

The malware’s new feature was revealed by security firm Cleafy, which stated that in addition to resetting, Brata now also has GPS tracking, improved communication with control servers, the ability to continuously monitor victims’ banking apps, and the ability to direct the accounts of banks located in additional countries.

“BRAta has its own custom methods for monitoring bank accounts and other victims’ actions performed on their mobile device,” warned Cleafy experts in a note.

According to the experts, another outstanding functionality of the malware is that it is able to monitor all keystrokes when visiting the target bank application. This means that if a victim opens the bank app and starts typing in the visible fields (branch and account), cybercriminals will automatically have access to these numbers.

Initially spread only among users in Brazil, in 2019, the malware would now be operating in banks located in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

“Once the malware has infected and successfully performed a bank transfer from the victim’s banking app, it will force a factory reset on the victim’s device,” Cleafy researchers wrote in a note posted on the company’s website. According to the website “Arstechnica”, the device reset is also done to erase any trace of malware after an unauthorized bank transfer attempt.

According to experts, there is still no evidence that the malware is spreading through Google Play or other official Android stores, as it has in the past. Now, Brata has been propagated via phishing text messages disguised as bank alerts.

how to protect yourself

When it announced the discovery of the malware in Brazil, Kaspersky gave some tips on how to protect yourself. Check out: